Sections
Home / Bollywood / Kiara Advani gets ‘big love and hug’ from rumoured boyfriend Sidharth Malhotra on her birthday. See his post

Kiara Advani gets ‘big love and hug’ from rumoured boyfriend Sidharth Malhotra on her birthday. See his post

Sidharth Malhotra shared a picture of Kiara Advani on her 28th birthday. Check out what he wrote for her.

Updated: Jul 31, 2020 12:51 IST

By HT Entertainment Desk, Hindustan Times New Delhi

Kiara Advani looks so cute in this picture shared by Sidharth Malhotra.

Actor Sidharth Malhotra has shared a cute picture of his rumoured girlfriend, actor Kiara Advani to mark her 28th birthday on Friday. The photo shows Kiara screaming next to her birthday cake.

“Happy birthday sunshine girl. Big love and hugs.” Sidharth wrote with the picture, posted on his Instagram Stories. Replying to his message, Kiara wrote, “Thank You Monkey.”

 

Kiara also got birthday wishes from other Bollywood stars such as Varun Dhawan, Athiya Shetty and Shahid Kapoor. Shahid shared a still from Kabir Singh on his Instagram stories and wrote, “Happy birthday Preetiiiii aka @kiaraaliaadvani. Kabir’s wishes for you ke tujhe kabhi koi touch na kare.” Shahid’s wife Mira Rajput also wished Kiara.



Also read: Ankita Lokhande breaks silence on Sushant Singh Rajput’s death, says he could not have taken his own life, was not depressed

Kiara and Sidharth will be seen together on the big screen for the first time in upcoming film, Shershaah. Sidharth will be seen essaying the Kargil War hero Vikram Batra in the film. The two recently paid a heartfelt tribute to the decorated soldier on his 21st death anniversary.

Sidharth shared a video on Twitter saluting the soldier who lost his life fighting for the nation during the 1999 Kargil War. In the video, Sidharth expressed his respect towards the Indian Army soldiers who sacrificed their lives at the border for the nation.

Kiara noted, "Etched in history and hearts forever. I Pray and hope that the courage and bravery of our Indian army lives on forever within every Indian. Remembering the Kargil War hero, Captain Vikram Batra (PVC) today."

Kiara’s next release will be Akshay Kumar-starrer Laxmi Bomb. It will arrive on Disney+ Hotstar.

Follow @htshowbiz for more

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Govt to create Rs 1 lakh crore Agri-Infrastructure Fund for marginalised farmers: Sitharaman
May 16, 2020 01:03 IST
Rahul Gandhi jabs NITI Aayog over Covid-19 ‘prediction’; gets a prompt rebuttal
May 15, 2020 23:19 IST
HT Exclusive: Nudged by Ajit Doval, Myanmar army hands over 22 northeast insurgents
May 16, 2020 13:46 IST
Delhi’s Covid-19 death toll rises to123, city reports 425 fresh cases taking tally to 8,895
May 15, 2020 19:02 IST

latest news

Rajeev Sen shares pics with wife Charu Asopa amid rumours of a rift
Jul 31, 2020 13:53 IST
Taapsee’s gesture of gifting phone to Karnataka student wins laurels
Jul 31, 2020 13:49 IST
Vietnam reports first Covid-19 death after months of successful countermeasures
Jul 31, 2020 13:42 IST
Elgar Parishad case: Vernon back in Taloja jail after testing negative for Covid, Dr Teltumbde’s report awaited
Jul 31, 2020 13:40 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.