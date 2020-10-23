Kiara Advani had to google how to use a vibrator for Karan Johar’s Lust Stories, had ‘no experience with the device’

Actor Kiara Advani has opened up about shooting the vibrator scene in Karan Johar’s Lust Stories. She said that she had “no experience with this device” before the shoot. Lust Stories is a collection of four short films and Kiara featured in the one directed by Karan. She essayed the role of a young woman who takes to a vibrator after her husband fails to satisfy her sexual desires.

Speaking with Neha Dhupia on her chat show No Filter with Neha, Kiara said, “He’d (Karan) tell each of us what to do, which is very interesting and I think he, at least for me, he literally held my hand through that. So, most of the homework, I would say was happening simultaneously on set... But, of course because it was this vibrator scene, I had really no experience with this device. I needed to google it. Thanks to some of the films like Ugly Truth and one or two other films that have scenes like this, I was aware of how an insinuation scene like this would look. And, then I was like you know what I have to do this, this is it. One, two, three and action and let’s just like pretend and act it out, the best we can. We didn’t do too many takes, because I don’t think a scene like that, it’s really exhausting. It’s like doing fake yoga breathing or something. But, I was fully pretending and doing some, I don’t know what.”

She also talked about how Karan works on set. “We’re really lucky when you work with Karan because he acts out the whole thing. He would do a scene and he would just be like - ‘scene.’ And be like now you’ll do it. He would do every single person’s performance - mine, Vicky’s, yours,” she said.

About enacting the scene, she had told PTI around the release of Lust Stories, “I feel now it is becoming normal and natural and people are talking about it, eventually they will think, why make a big deal of it? It will take time. Not every person is going to be okay. For instance, kissing scenes were considered a huge deal but not today. Everybody is aware and exposed to and is educated enough. As long as nothing is out of context, then it is fine to show it in films. It is good that everything is being shown instead of forcefully trying to hide it. At the end of the day, lust is a by-product of love.

Earlier, talking about the scene, Kiara had told India Today, “My grandmother had come to stay with me, and the film had just released on Netflix. Of course, I had seen it and my parents had seen it. Everyone loved it and all of that. They knew everything when I had said yes to the film. So, they were informed. I prepared them. When my grandmother was watching it, she was watching it with a straight face, like deadpan.”

Kiara was last seen in the Netflix film Guilty, and will soon be seen in Akshay Kumar’s Laxmmi Bomb. She also has a few other interesting projects lined up, including Bhool Bhulaiyya 2 and Indoo Ki Jawaani.

