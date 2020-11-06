Kiara Advani lists three things she finds better than ‘great sex’, one of them is shopping

Actor Kiara Advani was asked in a promotional video leading up to her new film’s release to list the three things she finds better than ‘great sex’. Also, Kiara was quizzed while performing with a hula hoop, to make it all interesting.

The video was posted on the Tweak India Instagram page on Thursday. Kiara will soon be seen in the Akshay Kumar-starrer Laxmii, which is slated for release on Disney+ Hotstar on November 9.

In the rapid fire interaction, the actor was asked to list the three things she finds better than great sex. Her picks: “Great pizza, shopping, and a good movie.”

Kiara also revealed that if given the chance to be reincarnated as an insect, she’d choose to be ‘a caterpillar so I can become a butterfly.’ She also said that her ’greatest weapon’ is her eyes and that being with her dad makes her feel safe.

The actor also revealed that she’s had a ‘near death experience’. “It was on a college trip,” she said, and added, “We were in McLeodganj and stranded over there because of the snow. Long story short, basically, our room caught fire.” She said that one of her friends noticed the fire and raised the alarm. Kiara said that it had probably been about an hour since the fire had started, and they’d all slept through it. “When we woke up, our faces were covered in black soot. It was very, very disturbing,” she said.

Kiara is on a success streak. Last year she appeared in the box office smash Kabir Singh, and then in the hit comedy Good Newwz. She began this year with the Netflix film Guilty, and has the war drama Shershaah, opposite rumoured boyfriend Sidharth Malhotra, in the pipeline.

