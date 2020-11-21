Sections
E-Paper Games
Home / Bollywood / Kiara Advani’s Indoo Ki Jawani set for December 2020 release, Aishwarya, Abhishek post heartfelt notes on her dad’s birth anniversary

Kiara Advani’s Indoo Ki Jawani set for December 2020 release, Aishwarya, Abhishek post heartfelt notes on her dad’s birth anniversary

Here are the top 5 entertainment news stories of the day: Actor couple, Aishwarya Rai and Abhishek Bachchan took to Instagram to fondly remember her dad, late Krishnaraj Rai, on his birth anniversary. Kiara Advani’s Indoo Ki Jawani will release on December 11, 2020 in theatres.

Updated: Nov 21, 2020, 12:05 IST

By HT Entertainment Desk, Hindustan Times New Delhi

Kiara Advani’s Indoo Ki Jawani will release on December 11. Aishwarya Rai posted a tender note on her father’s birth anniversary on Saturday.

Here are the top 5 entertainment news stories of the day:

Kiara Advani’s Indoo Ki Jawani to release in theatres on December 11, 2020

Kiara Advani-starrer Indoo Ki Jawani will release in theatres in December this year. The film features Kiara as a feisty girl from Ghaziabad whose left and right swipes on dating app lead to hilarious consequences.

Read more here

Aishwarya Rai remembers her dad on his birth anniversary with heartfelt post, Abhishek Bachchan says ‘miss you dad’

Aishwarya Rai and her husband actor Abhishek Bachchan paid homage to her father, late Krishnaraj Rai, on his birth anniversary. See their posts here.

Read more here

Bigg Boss 14 Weekend Ka Vaar promo: Salman Khan slams Abhinav Shukla, says while he stays safe Rubina keeps getting nominated

Bigg Boss 14 promo showed Salman Khan hitting out at Abhinav Shukla for his actions, adding that while he stayed safe, it was his wife Rubina Dilaik who kept getting nominated. Ironically, Abhinav had asked for captaincy to save Rubina, Salman added.

Read more here

Akshay Kumar’s Sooryavanshi, Ranveer Singh’s 83 to release in theatres in 1st quarter of 2021

Akshay Kumar’s Sooryavanshi and Ranveer Singh’s 83 will release in movie theatres in the first quarter of 2021, after being delayed due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Read more here

Saif Ali Khan says he’s considering cancelling his autobiography, is sure certain section of Indian audience will abuse him

Actor Saif Ali Khan has said that he is contemplating backing out of writing his autobiography, because he is sure that a certain section of the Indian audience will abuse him.

Read more here

Follow @htshowbiz on Twitter

tags

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

7 killed as truck collides with car in Gujarat’s Patdi
Nov 21, 2020 11:37 IST
4 Jaish terrorists killed in Nagrota got orders from Masood Azhar’s brother
Nov 21, 2020 10:31 IST
Narcotics Control Bureau conducts raid at comedian Bharti Singh’s residence in Mumbai
Nov 21, 2020 12:01 IST
Govt may approach ICAI for action against 3 CAs over GST frauds
Nov 21, 2020 10:59 IST

latest news

Torbaaz trailer: Sanjay Dutt will rescue refugee kids with cricket
Nov 21, 2020 12:19 IST
Covid-19: 33 trainee IAS officers positive in Mussoorie’s Shastri Academy
Nov 21, 2020 12:17 IST
Australian Open crowds at 10% capacity would be a boon, says Djokovic
Nov 21, 2020 12:17 IST
Kashmir, Himachal brace for fresh spell of snow, rain from Nov 23
Nov 21, 2020 12:14 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.