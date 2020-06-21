Kiara Advani shares Kabir Singh memories as the film completes one year of release. See pics and video

Kiara Advani got the biggest hit of her career with Sandeep Reddy Vanga’s Kabir Singh, which made over Rs 250 crore at the box office in India. As the film completes one year of its release, she shared memories from the sets, with her director and leading man Shahid Kapoor.

In an Instagram post, Kiara wrote, “Dear Kabir Singh, Happy anniversary! Love always, Preeti.” Fans lauded the controversial film in the comments section. “A movie like no other,” one wrote. “Happy 1 year, the best movie,” another wrote.

Kabir Singh featured Shahid Kapoor as the titular character of an orthopaedic surgeon with anger management issues, who loses himself in drugs and alcohol when his girlfriend Preeti (Kiara) marries someone else. The film, a remake of the Telugu hit Arjun Reddy, was at the centre of a controversy for its toxic masculinity and misogyny.

In an earlier interview with Hindustan Times, Kiara emphasised that she “didn’t look at him (Kabir) as a hero in any manner”. She said, “He was a flawed person with lots of issues. Plus, for me, it is purely a film and a fictional account.”

Kiara added viewers got really immersed in Kabir Singh and ‘turned them (the characters) into mortal beings and debated on it as if they really existed’. “But at the end of the day, they are just two characters with their own journey,” she said.

For Kiara, Kabir Singh was a ‘big breakthrough’ and catapulted her to a different level. She narrated her experience during the launch of the song Chandigarh Mein and said 8,000 students from the Chandigarh University turned up and began chanting ‘Preeti, Preeti’.

Kiara has a number of interesting projects in her kitty, including Laxmmi Bomb, Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2, Indu Ki Jawaani and Shershaah.

