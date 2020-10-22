Kiara Advani spills the beans about her relationship status, says ‘I’m single till I’m married’

Actor Kiara Advani has said that she believes in the mantra ‘single till I’m married’. Kiara is rumoured to be dating her Shershaah co-star Sidharth Malhotra.

In a virtual appearance on the chat show No Filter Neha, hosted by Neha Dhupia, Kiara said that she wouldn’t mind dating someone from her line of work.

Asked about her relationship status, she said, “So, I really like the status that says, ‘I am single till I’m married’. So, I’m not married, that’s why I’m single.” She continued, “I’m just trying to think how much I’ve dated before I was famous and compare the two. You know what, it’s only that you end up meeting people in your line of work much more than you would meet people otherwise. I mean, if I was dating or getting married to an actor, I don’t think the profession would matter so much.”

Earlier this year, Sidharth was said to have been present at Kiara’s birthday party. Both actors posted pictures from the same location on Instagram. Neither has admitted to their relationship, however.

“No, I’m not dating Sidharth, I’m very single,” Kiara had told Zoom at the Filmfare awards red carpet event in 2019. Host Karan Johar had asked Sidharth on Koffee With Karan about the rumours. The actor had replied, “The amount of rumours I have had in the tabloids, I’m having lesser fun in real life. I wish they were true. Kiara is lovely. We are going to work together in future. But I’m single.”

While Sidharth was last seen in Marjaavaan, Kiara will soon be seen with Akshay Kumar for the second time, in the upcoming film Laxmmi Bomb. She recently featured in the film’s first music video, Burj Khalifa.

