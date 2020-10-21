Kiara Advani wants Hrithik Roshan, Aditya Roy Kapur to never shower so they stay all ‘rugged and cool’

Actor Kiara Advani has revealed that she wants to see Hrithik Roshan and Aditya Roy Kapur all “rugged and cool” so much so that she does not want them to ever take a shower! Kiara is currently gearing up for her next release opposite Aksyhay Kumar, Laxmmi Bomb.

On her chat show No Filter Neha, Neha had a fun round with Kiara where she was given a hypothetical situation and asked, “Lots of Bollywood people are stuck inside a house., Who do you think will do the following -- entertain everybody?” Kiara said it will be Akshay Kumar. Asked to name people she thought would never take a bath, Kiara responded with an “eeks” and added that she could make it sound better.

“We do not want this person to ever take a shower. We just want this person to be all rugged and cool. Maybe both Hrithik Roshan and Aditya Roy Kapur,” she said.

“Lots of south Bombay, upmarket restaurants have told me to ask you about your bhindi,” Neha teased Kiara. The Kabir Singh star was quick to reply, “South Bombay, it cannot happen but always in Bandra, because there are a lot of celebrities around. They allow me to sneak in my food. Every body is savouring their gourmet food and I am having my gourmet hommeade bhindi.” Kiara also mouthed Kareena’s famous dialogue from Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham. “Tumhara koi haq nahi banta ki tum itni khoobsurat lago. Not fair!”

Sharing the video, Neha wrote, “Learn the art of sneaking in your own bhindi into a gourmet restaurant from @kiaraaliaadvani Who would’ve thought!? Catch the stunning Kiara in conversation with me, on the latest episode of #NoFilterNeha Season 5, At Home Edition only.”

Kiara was recently seen in the critically acclaimed Netflix original Guilty. Apart from Laxmmi Bomb, Kiara has a few other interesting projects lined up, including Bhool Bhulaiyya 2 and Indoo Ki Jawaani.

