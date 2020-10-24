Kim Sharma revisits beach days with throwback bikini photo, rumoured ex Yuvraj Singh trolls her

Actor Kim Sharma is feeling nostalgic about her life before the Covid-19 pandemic and shared a throwback photo from one of her beach holidays. In the picture, she is seen wearing a multi-coloured, striped bikini as she holds a surfboard and gazes at the sea.

“What’s better than a day at the beach? #notmuch #flashback,” Kim captioned her Instagram post. Her rumoured ex-boyfriend, cricketer Yuvraj Singh, hilariously trolled her in the comments section. “Gaon basaa nahi basta lekar pahunch gai hain madam (The village is yet to be set up but madam has reached with her bag),” he wrote. She replied, “@yuvisofficial English pls!”

Kim and Yuvraj reportedly dated for a few years before parting ways in 2007. Currently, she is single while he is happily married to actor Hazel Keech. Kim shares a friendly equation with Yuvraj and Hazel. The three of them were seen chilling at his retirement party last year.

After Yuvraj announced his retirement from cricket last year, Kim had wished him luck in the next phase of his life. “Well played @YUVSTRONG12 A standing ovation for some unforgettable moments in sport . May your next phase be as smashing with @hazelkeech,” she had tweeted.

Kim recently took a trip to Goa and shared pictures of her fun-filled getaway on Instagram. In one of the pictures, she was seen posing in a swimming pool in an orange swimsuit, holding a surfboard. “Even #monday feels like this in Goa,” she had captioned it.

On the work front, Kim made her acting debut in 2000 with Mohabbatein. She starred in a number of films such as Nehlle Pe Dehlla, Fida, Taj Mahal: An Eternal Love Story and Kudiyon Ka Hai Zamana. She was last seen on the big screen in the Telugu film Yagam, which released in 2010.

