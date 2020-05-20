Kirti Kulhari croons Aaj Jane Ki Zid Na Karo, urges people to stay at home and stay safe amid lockdown

Bollywood actor Kirti Kulhari sang a famous ghazal to urge people, and convince herself, to stay at home so everyone remains safe from the coronavirus pandemic.

In a video that she shared late Tuesday, Kirti can be seen crooning the famous Farida Khanum ghazal, Aaj Jane Ki Zid Na Karo. She wrote alongside her post, “This is what I want to say to all those who are done with the #lockdown and are dying to step out..Zany face ( including me) #aajjaanekiziddnakaro Face with tears of joyFace with tears of joyFace with tears of joy #lockdowndiaries #stayhomestaysafe.”

She also tweeted Wednesday afternoon, “God’s got a plan... So WE can drop ours... Smiling face with smiling eyes Whatever is happening, whatever happens, WE are going to be OK .”

Advocating simplicity in life, Kirti had recently posted a picture of a basic meal comprising roti, bhindi bhujia (fried okra), dal and curd. She wrote alongside the picture, “The simpler the better...For your system and the World.. I could have posted it as a story and people could have reacted and that’s it.. but I have put it here to talk about this idea of #keepitsimple ... It’s something I have been striving to achieve for a while... And am surely getting better at it... It’s an attitude which is not limited to one area, situation or person... And like everything else, it comes with practice and time... If u think about it, it should be the most easy to #keepitsimple but unfortunately it’s not, for most of us... And who is to blame We... We have complicated everything and we love complicating everything as if there’s actually a prize for ‘who’s can make it the most complicated’. This lockdown , among other things has strengthened my faith in #keepitsimple ... And given me enough time and opportunity to truly practice it.. from the meals I eat to the way I talk to what I do with my skin... There’s a conscious attempt to #keepitsimple ...”

Kirti’s latest outing was the second season of Amazon’s web series, Four More Shots Please!. The show is about four unapologetically flawed, real women who discover life while balancing friendship in the city of Mumbai.

