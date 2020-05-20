Sections
Home / Bollywood / Kirti Kulhari croons Aaj Jane Ki Zid Na Karo, urges people to stay at home and stay safe amid lockdown

Kirti Kulhari croons Aaj Jane Ki Zid Na Karo, urges people to stay at home and stay safe amid lockdown

Check out the video in which Kirti Kulhari sings Aaj Jaane Ki Zid Na Karo to convince herself and urge others to stay home and stay safe amid the Covid-19 pandemic.

Updated: May 20, 2020 15:11 IST

By HT Entertainment Desk,

Kirti Kulhari sings a sing to convince herself to stay at home.

Bollywood actor Kirti Kulhari sang a famous ghazal to urge people, and convince herself, to stay at home so everyone remains safe from the coronavirus pandemic.

In a video that she shared late Tuesday, Kirti can be seen crooning the famous Farida Khanum ghazal, Aaj Jane Ki Zid Na Karo. She wrote alongside her post, “This is what I want to say to all those who are done with the #lockdown and are dying to step out..Zany face ( including me) #aajjaanekiziddnakaro Face with tears of joyFace with tears of joyFace with tears of joy #lockdowndiaries #stayhomestaysafe.”

Also read: Anupam Kher recites a poem on the plight of labourers: ‘Those who left villages for better lives are forced to return’

She also tweeted Wednesday afternoon, “God’s got a plan... So WE can drop ours... Smiling face with smiling eyes Whatever is happening, whatever happens, WE are going to be OK .”

 



 

Advocating simplicity in life, Kirti had recently posted a picture of a basic meal comprising roti, bhindi bhujia (fried okra), dal and curd. She wrote alongside the picture, “The simpler the better...For your system and the World.. I could have posted it as a story and people could have reacted and that’s it.. but I have put it here to talk about this idea of #keepitsimple ... It’s something I have been striving to achieve for a while... And am surely getting better at it... It’s an attitude which is not limited to one area, situation or person... And like everything else, it comes with practice and time... If u think about it, it should be the most easy to #keepitsimple but unfortunately it’s not, for most of us... And who is to blame We... We have complicated everything and we love complicating everything as if there’s actually a prize for ‘who’s can make it the most complicated’. This lockdown , among other things has strengthened my faith in #keepitsimple ... And given me enough time and opportunity to truly practice it.. from the meals I eat to the way I talk to what I do with my skin... There’s a conscious attempt to #keepitsimple ...”

 

Kirti’s latest outing was the second season of Amazon’s web series, Four More Shots Please!. The show is about four unapologetically flawed, real women who discover life while balancing friendship in the city of Mumbai.

Follow @htshowbiz for more

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Govt to create Rs 1 lakh crore Agri-Infrastructure Fund for marginalised farmers: Sitharaman
May 16, 2020 01:03 IST
Rahul Gandhi jabs NITI Aayog over Covid-19 ‘prediction’; gets a prompt rebuttal
May 15, 2020 23:19 IST
HT Exclusive: Nudged by Ajit Doval, Myanmar army hands over 22 northeast insurgents
May 16, 2020 13:46 IST
Delhi’s Covid-19 death toll rises to123, city reports 425 fresh cases taking tally to 8,895
May 15, 2020 19:02 IST

latest news

Cyclone Amphan: Bangladesh shifts over two million people; armed forces put on alert
May 20, 2020 16:27 IST
The importance of dance during the time of coronavirus
May 20, 2020 16:26 IST
MHA allows holding of Class 10th, 12th board exams, issues guidelines
May 20, 2020 16:24 IST
Goa: HC allows state board to conduct 10th and 12th exams
May 20, 2020 16:22 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.