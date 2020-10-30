Kirti Kulhari: From top to bottom, everyone in Bollywood is reconsidering their career plans now

Actor Kirti Kulhari has been a part of web projects such as Four More Shots Please! and Bard of Blood.

Bollywood films directly releasing directly on OTTs was virtually unimaginable in India even a few months back, but the pandemic has turned it into a reality. Actor Kirti Kulhari, who has made her presence felt in the medium, way before it became so wildly popular in India, feels a lot of people in the Hindi film industry are now warming up towards the idea of going digital.

“OTT has changed the face of entertainment in India. Nobody saw it coming. OTT is not just at par with Bollywood but actually marched ahead especially in the corona times. It has got a major push because of the whole situation . People, everyone from top to bottom are reconsidering their choices, their whole career plans. OTT is going to be a big part of their plans, everyone’s plans in the times to come,” shares Kulhari.

The actor, who has been a part of web projects such as Four More Shots Please! and Bard of Blood, feels that OTTs are here to stay and rule and “shake things up for the better.”

In fact, Four More Shots Please! has been nominated for the 2020 International Emmy Awards in the Best Comedy Series category. Also, the show’s four leading ladies — Kulhari, Bani J, Maanvi Gagroo and Sayani Gupta — won Asia’s Best Rising Star Award at Busan’s Asian Content Awards, which was recently live-streamed from Busan International Film Festival in South Korea.

Lauding the platforms for pushing people to do beyond the regular, she says, “It is always nice to get out of your comfort zone. It has pushed people in ways they don’t want to be pushed when you talk about creativity or a creative field that’s the only way to kind of go about in this kind of industry. I am glad OTTS has done that. Internationally, it is in a way leading in a way and I can see a similar change happening in the country,” she adds.

On the perception that prevailed earlier, about actors opting for OTTs for the lack of film opportunities, Kulhari says that is not the case any more.

“I didn’t come across that attitude directly, nobody said that to me on my face but I am sure that could have been perceived by some people this way. That is fine, we all are kind of like to think a certain way and take things on face value and it just comes with the whole territory,” she concludes.