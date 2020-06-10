Sections
Home / Bollywood / Kirti Kulhari, Gulshan Deviah share throwback pics from Shaitan sets: ‘Happy 9th my fellow cult of shaitan members’

Check out the emotional notes Gulshan Deviah and Kirti Kulhari share pictures from sets of Shaitan. The film completes 9 years on Wednesday.

Updated: Jun 10, 2020 14:32 IST

By HT Entertainment Desk,

Gulshan and Kirti have shared pictures from sets of their 2011 film Shaitan.

Bollywood actors Kirti Kulhari and Gulshan Deviah remembered their 2011 film, Shaitan, and posted pics from the sets of the film that also featured Kalki Koechlin and Neil Bhoopalam.

Kirti shared a black and white picture from the sets of the film , among others. She captioned the image, “And this film... #Shaitan released on this day #10june 2011 such a special film for each and everyone who was a part of it ... Loads of love to all u shaitans @nambiarbejoy @kalkikanmani@neilbhoopalam @ShivPanditt @gulshandevaiah @anuragkashyap72.”

 

Shaitan was written and directed by Bejoy Nambiar and Anurag Kashyap produced it.



Gulshan had also posted pictures from the film sets and tweeted, “On this day, In 2011, Shaitan by @nambiarbejoy Released in cinemas. Happy 9th my fellow cult of shaitan members @kalkikanmani @IamKirtiKulhari @ShivPanditt @neilbhoopalam #happyaniversary #cultofshaitan #10thJune.”

 

Pondering over the current world situation - facing a pandemic, struggling to save lives amid cyclones and such calamities, Kirti told Hindustan Times in an interview, “Respecting anything including nature is all about having an attitude of gratitude. Everything in our existence is because of nature and one should recognise it in small and big ways. While I can see the destruction being caused, I can also see the bigger picture and feel it is nature’s way of waking us up to the abuse and exploitation of earth. All living beings can live in harmony with each other but humans are greedy and feel they are superior to everything. Natural calamities are lessons in humility which prove we are not bigger than nature. Unless we change our habits that cause harm to nature, we will keep facing such problems. While nature supports us, it can also destroy us.”

