Kirti Kulhari: I can’t wait to go out and shoot, as soon as possible

Actor Kirti Kulhari says that while she is not sure about how practical shooting with guidelines might be, she is eager to get back to work.

Updated: Jul 25, 2020 18:33 IST

By Rishabh Suri, Hindustan Times

Actor Kirti Kulhari was seen earlier this year in the second season of Four More Shots Please!

Unlike many who are apprehensive about stepping out and resuming work anytime soon, Kirti Kulhari is itching to get back on the set and start shooting. “People are surprised to see my enthusiasm,” she quips, adding that she can’t say how different the shooting experience would be “until I’m in the middle of it. But yes, I can’t wait to go and shoot, as soon as possible.”

Aware of the safety guidelines issued by the Maharashtra government, the Indu Sarkar (2017) actor understands that it won’t be easy to put them into practice with the crisis at hand.

“There are many guidelines to adhere to, and a whole lot of things look very pretty on paper. But I don’t know how practical it’s going to be. It’s only when you go out there in the field do you start learning how limiting the guidelines are, how people are going to follow everything,” says Kulhari. 

The actor was last seen in the second season of web series Four More Shots Please! that released in May this year. While shoots have certainly resumed, at least for TV and web projects, some of the actors including the Bachchans testing positive sent everyone into a tizzy, and led to questions whether it’s indeed the right time to resume work.



The 35-year-old says that the risk is something that’s around everyone. “If people wait for the risk to become zero and then step out, it’s next to impossible, at least for the next six months. They’ve to work around everything, even for the ones going to offices, they got to be careful. Personally, I’m not somebody who is very panic-stricken thinking what’s going to happen,” she says, adding that while she would do her best and stay safe, “I also want to get back to my shooting and life and I hope guidelines will also gradually get changed for the better”.

