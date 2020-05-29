Kirti Kulhari’s on a self love trip this birthday

Kirti Kulhari will turn a year older on May 30 and this year, she is celebrating her birthday in a different manner. Admitting she isn’t a birthday person, the Four More Shots Please actor has started a seven day series on her Instagram handle, wherein she talks about self love, in a count down to her birthday for her fans.

This is an attempt on her part to spread positivity and share some cheer, as everyone is struggling to stay positive during the lockdown. The actor has been sharing interesting anecdotes, personal views and insights. They have received love and appreciation from her followers. She put up posts about what she loves about herself which include standing up for herself, taking responsibility for herself, trusting herself in bad times that things will work out, caring about the environment and that she forgives easily. A number of fans commented on the posts including talking about their “positive” qualities.

Kulhari says, “Not all of us are taught to love oneself, we seek love and validation outside- in family, friends, work and even social media. My effort is to make people and myself practice self-love, which will help us see ourselves in a positive light. Start being true to yourself and start being real. This is definitely the need of the hour, today and always.” The actor will be seen in the Hindi remake of The Girl on the Train next.