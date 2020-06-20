Kirti Kulhari to champion the cause of animal welfare

Sections
The Four More Shots Please! actor is supporting an NGO that works for the welfare of the animals and wants to create awareness regarding animal care during this phase.

Kirti Kulhari never shies away from talking about social issues and has also been associated with various NGOs that work for the welfare of the children and animals. The Four More Shots Please! actor has been supporting various NGOs for causes that she personally believes in. Kulhari supports an NGO called FurrFolks, that raises their voices against animal cruelty and work towards making stricter animal laws. 

The animal lover has a pet dog named Shadow and understands that while these are difficult times, where we all are locked down in our houses, the stray animals are struggling to survive on the roads. Kulhari will be part of a live session to create awareness about animal welfare. She thinks social media live session is the best way to spread the word, especially during this lockdown. 

Talking about the importance of animal welfare, Kulhari says, “Of course, there are people suffering but there are a lot of animals suffering, too, and this is not just during the lockdown, they suffer all the time. I love animals, I try and do whatever is possible in my capacity to help them through such organisations. The aim is to not just help financially, but also help and spread the word. It is important to take care of everybody, not just people but also animals and nature as a whole.”

