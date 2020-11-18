KL Rahul misses Uno nights with rumoured girlfriend Athiya Shetty, see her response

KL Rahul is in Australia for the upcoming series, while Athiya Shetty is in Mumbai.

Cricketer KL Rahul, who is currently in Australia for an upcoming series, is majorly missing game nights with his rumoured girlfriend, actor Athiya Shetty. India will play three ODIs, three T20Is and a four-match Test series against Australia.

Rahul took to Instagram to share a picture of himself holding up Uno cards and wrote, “Miss uno nights @mayankagarawal @aashitasood09 @athiyashetty @sinankader @ritik_bhasin.” Apart from Athiya, he tagged cricketer Mayank Agarwal and his wife Aashita Sood, cricketer Sinan Kader and restaurateur Ritik Bhasin.

Athiya commented, “@sinankader great cards.” Sinan wrote in the comments section, “Uno is all about cheating.” Mayank commented, “@rahulkl Tum se better umeed kiye the hum (I expected better from you).”

Rahul led the Kings XI Punjab team in the recently-concluded Indian Premier League. Though the team could not qualify for the playoffs, he won the Orange Cap for being the highest run scorer in the tournament, with 670 runs from 14 innings.

Athiya and Rahul have been rumoured to be in a relationship for a while now. They even rang in the New Year together in Thailand, with a group of friends, strengthening the speculation. However, neither has confirmed the link-up rumours.

Earlier this month, Rahul wished Athiya on her birthday with an adorable Instagram post. He shared a selfie, in which she could be seen resting her head on his shoulder. “Happy birthday mad child,” it was captioned. He also shared a picture of her on his Instagram Stories and asked, “Where’s the cake?”

Suniel was asked about Athiya’s relationship status with Rahul at an event earlier this year. However, he tactfully evaded the question and said, “I am not having the relationship. You will have to ask Athiya.”

Athiya made her Bollywood debut with Nikkhil Advani’s Hero in 2015, alongside Sooraj Pancholi. She was last seen in Debamitra Biswal’s Motichoor Chaknachoor alongside Nawazuddin Siddiqui. The film bombed at the box office.

