Koena Mitra furious at fake fan account sharing adult content on YouTube in her name: ‘If this isn’t crime then what is?’

Actor Koena Mitra is shocked to see her fake fan accounts on Instagram, sharing adult content on YouTube. She took to Twitter to bring attention to the same. She has also filed a complaint against them with the cyber cell.

“You think it’s a fan club? You mean Fans can upload shady pics and videos in my name? These accounts are just trying to defame me. Check their mail/ account details, Bio etc. If this isn’t crime then what is?,” she wrote on Twitter, responding to a now-deleted tweet. She also shared screenshots of the fan pages in questions and the kind of content they were sharing on YouTube.

“Are both accounts run by the same person @koenamitra ? I don’t find the one on the left objectionable, the right one certainly is disgusting,” responded a Twitter user on Koena’s post. She replied saying, “Both objectionable. First of all It’s not a fan club. Not a FC page. Who’s sahil and sana khan? They are running a YouTube channel as well where they upload porn stuff. Read their bio before commenting.”

Talking about it, Koena told The Times of India that she was reported by the page when she tried to make her own Instagram profile. “Since December, I was getting a lot of requests from my followers on Twitter to join Instagram but I was not up for it. But then last month, I thought of opening it since the lockdown is going on and everyone is free and active on social media. But then I found out there is already a fake account which is being run in my name which has more than 36.4k followers,” she said.

Also read: Rhea Chakraborty replies to troll who gave her death, rape threats after Sushant Singh Rajput’s death: ‘Enough is enough’

“So then I thought of opening an account and later reporting about the same. But then I found out that the person reported my account after reading my tweet or maybe after finding out that I am on Instagram. And Instagram did not even care to verify who is fake or who is original. I then filed a cyber crime complaint against that person who had also mentioned his e-mail id. I want the police to take strict action against the same and also want them to check whether he is fooling people under my name,” she added.

Follow @htshowbiz for more