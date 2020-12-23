Krishna Shroff opens up about breakup with Eban Hyams, says she’s still in touch with him but hasn’t thought about dating anyone else yet

Actor Tiger Shroff’s sister, Krishna Shroff, has spoken about her recent breakup with boyfriend Eban Hyams. The couple had been forthright about their relationship, and used to regularly post pictures on social media together.

In an interview, Krishna said that it wasn’t a ‘messy’ breakup at all, and that she hasn’t thought about seeing anyone else.

Asked about why they broke up, she told The Times of India, “There were many things that eventually led to it, but I’ll keep that private. I think we both just realized we would be better off as friends as opposed to being in a relationship, so it wasn’t very messy of a break up at all.” She said that she is enjoying single life and the fact that she can concentrate on herself and her work ‘without any distractions or the drama a relationship tends to bring’.

She said she hasn’t even thought about seeing anyone else yet, after she posted a picture with celebrity chef Salt Bae, to which Eban had commented that she ‘moves quick’. “I honestly haven’t even thought about that yet since it’s only been a little over a month since my break up. I’m really enjoying this time to myself and doing the things I love and want to. It’s been refreshing,” she said, adding that she is in touch with Eban, ‘but not as much anymore’.

Krishna and Ebam first met at Soho House in Mumbai on May 11, 2019, and started dating a month later. In May, the two had gone live on Instagram to celebrate the one-year anniversary of their first meeting. It was then that Eban had hinted at marriage. “This is like our anniversary in a way. We just want to celebrate with you guys. Cheers to you, babe. Cheers to us,” Eban had said.

But in November, Krishna took to Instagram Stories and requested fan clubs to not tag them in posts any more. She wrote, “All you fan clubs are cute and all. But please stop tagging me in edits with Eban. We aren’t together anymore. So stop associating us. Letting you all know since it was so public.” She also deleted all her pictures with him.

