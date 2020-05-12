Krishna Shroff’s boyfriend Eban Hyams reveals marriage is ‘on the cards’, gets possessive when fan calls her ‘hottest woman’

Krishna Shroff and her boyfriend Eban Hyams went live on Instagram to celebrate one year of their first meeting. While they spent the initial days of the lockdown together at her sea-facing house in Mumbai, he is now back in Australia with his family.

“This is like our anniversary in a way. We just want to celebrate with you guys. Cheers to you, babe. Cheers to us,” Eban said, adding that Krishna is planning to fly down to Australia ‘soon’ to spend some quality time with him and is currently waiting for her paperwork to come through.

When a fan asked if Krishna and Eban were married, he revealed that a wedding was ‘on the cards’. “If we were, we would be wearing a ring, right? But it’s definitely on the cards,” he said.

Eban displayed his possessive side when a fan commented that Krishna was the ‘hottest woman on earth’. “She’s taken, bro,” he laughed. She added, “Thank you, but taken.”

Krishna also revealed that her father Jackie Shroff, who was away from his family and stranded at their second home near Pune due to the lockdown, ‘managed to get back a week ago’.

Also see: Aishwarya Rai transforms into a Greek goddess, celestial nymph in this photo shoot done 15 years ago, see pics

Krishna and Eban first met at Soho House in Mumbai on May 11, 2019, and started dating a month later. On his Instagram stories, he shared mushy videos with her and wrote, “Every day is a celebration with you, Kishu.”

Earlier, in an interview, Eban said that he has a lot in common with Krishna, and that she has the same qualities as his mother. “The personalities that we have are so similar. Sometimes, she reminds me of my mother and I want to be like my father. The qualities she has are the ones you look for. That’s what made our bond so much stronger,” he had said.

Follow @htshowbiz for more