Krishna Shroff’s ex-boyfriend Eban Hyams is a fan of Tiger Shroff’s new song: ‘Amazing work brother’

Eban Hyams has expressed his love for Tiger Shroff’s new song, Casanova. Eban used to date Tiger’s sister, Krishna.

Updated: Jan 07, 2021, 18:46 IST

By HT Entertainment Desk, Hindustan Times

Krishna Shroff announced her breakup with Eban Hyams in November.

Tiger Shroff’s new song, Casanova, already has a fan in Eban Hyams, the ex-boyfriend of his sister, Krishna. The couple broke up last year, after a year together.

Reacting to Tiger’s announcement on Wednesday, Eban wrote on Instagram Storie, “Amazing work brother. Song is another hit.” Tiger wrote back, “Thanks G.”

Tiger announced the song with a teaser on social media. “Excited to share the first look of my second single that I’ve sung and it’s your love and support that has given me the courage to do this again. Hope you guys like what’s coming,” he wrote. The actor made his singing debut with Unbelievable.

In November, Krishna took to Instagram Stories and requested fan clubs to not tag them in posts any more. She wrote, “All you fan clubs are cute and all. But please stop tagging me in edits with Eban. We aren’t together anymore. So stop associating us. Letting you all know since it was so public.” She also deleted all her pictures with him.

Also read: Krishna Shroff opens up about breakup with Eban Hyams, says she’s still in touch with him but hasn’t thought about dating anyone else yet

Asked about why they broke up, she told The Times of India, “There were many things that eventually led to it, but I’ll keep that private. I think we both just realized we would be better off as friends as opposed to being in a relationship, so it wasn’t very messy of a break up at all.” She said that she is enjoying single life and the fact that she can concentrate on herself and her work ‘without any distractions or the drama a relationship tends to bring’.

