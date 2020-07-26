Sections
Home / Bollywood / Krishna Shroff’s latest, summery photoshoot gets love from Disha Patani, Athiya Shetty, Tara Sutaria: ‘So hot’

Krishna Shroff’s latest, summery photoshoot gets love from Disha Patani, Athiya Shetty, Tara Sutaria: ‘So hot’

Disha Patani, Athiya Shetty, Tara Sutaria and others showered love and compliments on Krishna Shroff and her latest Instagram posts.

Updated: Jul 26, 2020 09:12 IST

By HT Entertainment Desk, Hindustan Times New Delhi

Krishna Shroff posed in a green dress.

Actor Tiger Shroff’s sister Krishna Shroff has shared pictures from a new photoshoot and it’s a big hit with her friends and fans. The summery new photos got love from many Bollywood celebs, who all showered Krishna with compliments.

The photos show Krishna in a lime green short dress, posing with her wet hair set loose and minimal makeup. The closeups show her flawless and glowing skin. Tiger’s rumored actor girlfriend Disha Patani was among those who commented on Krishna’s post. “So hot,” she wrote.

 

 



Athiya Shetty, Ananya Pandey, Esha Gupta, Elli Avram and Tara Sutaria also paid her compliments. “Most stunning,” wrote Athiya while Ananya commented “Damnnnn.” Tara wrote, “Gorgeous Kishkins.” “My baby,” wrote her mother Ayesha Shroff.

Earlier on Saturday, Krishna had also dropped comments on Disha’s sun kissed, at-home photoshoot. Disha had shared photos in a summery, floral short dress.

Also read: Dil Bechara: Rajkummar Rao calls Sushant Singh Rajput a superstar, Ranvir Shorey says ‘took breaks to wipe away tears’

Krishna often shares pictures with her boyfriend Eban Hayms. In an interview with Spotboye, Krishna shared how she was instantly attracted to him the moment she met him. “He is very attractive, really my type,” adding, “Over time it became much stronger because I started getting to know him. We shared so much of the same interests. We are so comfortable with each other and have so much in common.”

When a fan on Instagram asked if Krishna and Eban were married, Eban revealed that a wedding was ‘on the cards’. “If we were, we would be wearing a ring, right? But it’s definitely on the cards,” he had said.

Follow @htshowbiz for more

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Govt to create Rs 1 lakh crore Agri-Infrastructure Fund for marginalised farmers: Sitharaman
May 16, 2020 01:03 IST
Rahul Gandhi jabs NITI Aayog over Covid-19 ‘prediction’; gets a prompt rebuttal
May 15, 2020 23:19 IST
HT Exclusive: Nudged by Ajit Doval, Myanmar army hands over 22 northeast insurgents
May 16, 2020 13:46 IST
Delhi’s Covid-19 death toll rises to123, city reports 425 fresh cases taking tally to 8,895
May 15, 2020 19:02 IST

latest news

India conducts over 4.4 lakh Covid-19 tests in single day
Jul 26, 2020 10:11 IST
UK quarantines Spain travellers in sudden blow to Europe’s tourism revival
Jul 26, 2020 10:10 IST
SAD ‘indulging in petty politics’ amid Covid-19 pandemic, says Punjab CM
Jul 26, 2020 10:05 IST
LIVE: With spike of 48,661 Covid-19 cases in 24 hrs, India’s tally tops 13.8 lakh
Jul 26, 2020 10:13 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.