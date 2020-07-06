Kriti Kharbanda: I don’t intend to travel right now in this pandemic to even meet my parents, domestic flights only for emergencies

Though Kriti Kharbanda is badly missing her parents who are in Bangalore, she’s certain about not taking a flight home, even as the domestic ones have resumed. She’s okay being holed up inside her Mumbai house and doesn’t feel it would be responsible on her part to go.

“These flights have started for people stuck in other cities and have no mode of transport and can’t make it through. It should be used only in case of emergencies. So, right now, I don’t intend to travel. It’s not worth risking your life at this moment, we need to be smart about it. It’s very important for the economy of our country to grow,” says the 29-year-old, adding that being responsible is in our hands.

Kharbanda further says we need to let these flights cater to only that part of society which needs it, instead of taking advantage of it.

“That’s not what this is meant for. The government authorities are trying to do whatever they possible can, our job as citizens is to abide by the rules. We’ve seen how harmful this virus can be, so why take a chance? Jab itna time door rahe hain, thoda time aur sahi. When we all meet, it’s going to be epic,” she says.

Throughout the lockdown, Kharbanda has been in touch with not just her friends from the film fraternity, but also the service providers, like her house helps.

“We’ve all been in touch, following up on everyone including daily wage workers. We, as an industry, are working towards figuring out how we can make the lives of those working for us, better, be it in terms of being paid or stuck,” she says.

Though that’s her the only motive for Kharbanda right now, she shares, “I was reading somewhere ‘people who checked up on you during this quarantine care about you’. That’s completely misconstrued because everyone has their sh*t going on right now.”

In fact, the actor feels this crisis is not the time to be “judgemental”. She explains, “It’s mentally taken a toll on everyone, we’ve to respect the fact that people are busy. I’ve seen unity in our industry, but never so much of it, like today.”

