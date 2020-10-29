Kriti Kharbanda: My birthday wish this year is to see the world corona free

Normally birthday wishes are personal but Kriti Kharbanda is wishing for the world. The actor, who celebrates her 30th birthday today, says while she does not want to count this year such, she wants to see the world healed and back to normal.

“My birthday wish is that we get a vaccine soon and the world can be corona free. And we can all go back to living our lives we used to but hopefully this one year we have learnt that how much we must take care of ourselves and our surroundings. I am wishing that the world becomes a better place and this time quite literally. A safer and a better place,” she shares.

While crossing over to the 30s threshold in life is a major milestone in anyone’s life and for Kriti, too, this is indeed a very special occasion. “I feel every birthday is special if you feel like you have grown in that year. I don’t want to count this year because of the pandemic but I also know that in my whole life I have not had this much growth that I have had this year as a person. In terms of spending time with myself, realizing what I really am,” the actor explains.

She also adds that the past few months have been the best time for self-realisations. “ You feel lost amid all this uncertainty and this was that time when I have rediscovered myself.”

A grand birthday party is out of question for the actor but she says she is going to spend her day watching her new web project.

“This birthday is also special because now I am expected to behave a little more maturely than I do so my mother keeps telling me that ab shayad badi ho jayegi,” she shares with a laugh, before adding, “But I don’t see myself growing at all. It will be a quiet one for me.”