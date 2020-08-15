Kriti Sanon, Ankita Lokhande, sister Shweta lead global prayer service for Sushant Singh Rajput. See pics, videos

Sushant Singh Rajput’s friends and family have come together to offer prayers on the two-month anniversary of his death. Sushant died by suicide on June 14, at the age of 34.

Sushant’s sister, Shweta Singh Kirti, shared a video of a prayer service being held at their family home in Patna, Bihar. The video shows Sushant’s father, KK Singh, seated next to a portrait of the late actor. People seated around chant the Maha Mrityunjaya mantra. “Please post a pic of yours with folded hands and join the campaign #GlobalPrayers4SSR today,” she wrote in the caption.

Actor Ankita Lokhande, who dated Sushant for six years until 2016, also posted a video from a prayer service. She wrote in her caption, “Miracle-Man. A Startling soul. An awe-inspiring personality. You will be missed Sushant.”

Actor Kriti Sanon, who worked with Sushant in the film Raabta, posted a picture of her with folded hands, and wrote in the caption, “Because its always a good time to pray.. Sending out Prayers and Positivity. May the truth shine soon.. Today, this independence day, lets also free ourselves from negativity and hate while we stand for our beliefs and for what is right.” Among the many hashtags in her caption was one that read, “Prayers for Sushant.”

Also read: Ankita Lokhande slams reports saying Sushant Singh Rajput paid her EMIs, his sister Shweta hails her as ‘an independent woman’

Shweta on the two-month anniversary of her brother’s death had called for a global prayer service. She had written, “It has been 2 months you left us Bhai and we are still fighting to know the truth, to know what actually happened that day. I request you all to please join us for Global 24-hour spiritual and prayer observation for Sushant Singh Rajput, so that the truth prevails and we find justice for our beloved Sushant.”

Follow @htshowbiz for more