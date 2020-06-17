Kriti Sanon blasts media for knocking on car at Sushant Singh Rajput’s funeral, calls social media ‘fakest, most toxic’ place

Actor Kriti Sanon is fuming and disappointed a the behaviour of the media and fans after actor Sushant Singh Rajput’s death. The later actor’s ‘fans’ trolled and harassed Kriti for not sharing social media posts about his death. Sushant died on Sunday at his home in Mumbai.

Kriti wrote in a long note that social media has become a toxic place where people only like to pretend to care. “It’s strange that the otherwise trolling, gossiping world suddenly wakes up to your niceness and positive side once you are gone.. Social media is the FAKEST, most toxic place.. and if you haven’t posted RIP or said something publicly, you are considered not to be grieving, when in reality, those are the people grieving for REAL. It seems Social Media is the new ‘Real’ world.. and the Real world has become ‘Fake’,” she wrote.

She then took on the media for insensitive reporting around Sushant’s death and funeral. “Some MEDIA people have completely lost their motive and sensitivity.. At a time like this, all they do is ask you to come live or give a comment! Like really??! Banging the car window and saying “madam sheesha neeche karo no” to get a clearer picture of someone going for a funeral...Funeral is a very private and personal affair.. Lets put Humanity before our profession! 1 request media to either not be present there or at least maintain some dignity and distance. Behind the starry glitter and the so-called glamour, we are normal human beings with the same feelings as you have.. Don’t forget that,” she said.

Kriti added that the ‘blind’, uncorroborated items in the media should be banned as they lead to mental harassment. Sushant was reportedly depressed and died by suicide on Sunday. He was 34.

On Tuesday, Kriti had shared a post dedicated to Sushant. “Sush.. I knew that your brilliant mind was your best friend and your worst enemy.. but it has broken me completely to know that you had a moment in your life where Dying felt easier or better than Living,” she wrote in her post. She worked with Sushant in Raabta.

Earlier, Kriti’s sister Nupur had come to her defence against trolls targeting the actor for not publicly reacting to Sushant’s death. “Everybody has suddenly started talking about mental health on social media since yesterday...and then we have people harassing people who are actually in a state of shock, who are hurt, who are grieving ..by sending them disgusting tweets, msgs, comments for not posting on lnstagram !! ‘You are so heartless’ ‘ek post tak nahi daala’ ‘Tum logo ne ek reaction nahi diya kitne pathar dil ho tum’ These are the comments and msgs we are constantly getting !! Aap ki permission ho toh sukoon se ro sakte hain?? Please,” Nupur wrote.

If you need support or know someone who does, please reach out to your nearest mental health specialist. Helplines: Aasra: 022 2754 6669; Sneha India Foundation: +914424640050 and Sanjivini: 011-24311918

