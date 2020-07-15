Kriti Sanon drops a cryptic message a month after Sushant Singh Rajput’s death: ‘Her eyes shed tears of reality’

Actor Kriti Sanon on Tuesday took to Instagram to post an emotional yet cryptic message on moving on in life after a setback. While she did not name anybody, it was evident that it was about Sushant Singh Rajput.

She wrote: “And in between a guilty laughter that pretended to move on, Her eyes shed tears of reality and broke all her delusion.” It was, as it were, a reflection of her own reality. Sushant and Kriti were rumoured to be dating each other during the making of their film, Raabta. Neither confirmed their relationship and part ways after a while. Her cryptic message came exactly a month after Sushant’s shocking death by suicide on June 14.

The post got a lot of love from her industry friends, family and fans. Bollywood casting director and Dil Bechara director Mukesh Chhabra and celebrity photographer Dabboo Ratnani dropped red heart emojis, while Kriti’s sister and aspiring actor Nupur dropped a hug emoji. A fan understood her predicament and wrote back: “It’s been 1 month. Just like you we also can’t move on #ripsushant.” Another fan had this to say: “But she has to move on eventually stay strong.”

Two days after Sushant’s death, Kriti had posted a sincere and a heartfelt note on their relationship and had written: “Sush.. I knew that your brilliant mind was your best friend and your worst enemy.. but it has broken me completely to know that you had a moment in your life where Dying felt easier or better than Living. I so wish you had people around you to get you pass THAT moment, i wish you hadn’t pushed the ones who loved you away.. i wish i could have fixed that something which was broken inside you..I couldn’t.”

On Tuesday, all those closely associated with Sushant had posted emotional posts on him. Mukesh had written in Hindi: “Ek mahina ho gaya hai aaj, ab toh kabhi phone nahin aayega tera (It’s been a month now, I will never get a phone call from you again).” He also posted a picture from the shooting of Sushant’s last film, Dil Bechara. His co-star Sanjana Sanghi posted a long note on Sushant and his dreams. Ankita Lokhande, his co-star in hit TV serial Pavitra Rishta and former girlfriend aptly called Sushant ‘Child of God’ while Rhea Chakraborty, his rumoured girlfriend at the time of his death, penned a long note about how their “love is indeed exponential”.

