Sections
Home / Bollywood / Kriti Sanon on gaining weight for Mimi: ‘I had to force myself to eat as I had lost interest in food’

Kriti Sanon on gaining weight for Mimi: ‘I had to force myself to eat as I had lost interest in food’

Kriti Sanon, who put on 15 kilos to play a pregnant woman in Laxman Utekar’s Mimi, said that gaining weight was quite challenging for her.

Updated: May 18, 2020 20:54 IST

By Indo Asian News Service, Indo Asian News Service

Kriti Sanon said that putting on weight for her role in Mimi was difficult for her.

Kriti Sanon found gaining weight for her role in Mimi tough, and says she had to force herself to eat as she had lost interest in food. The actor gained 15 kilos for Mimi.

“We had to shoot the pregnancy scenes and Laxman sir was very clear that it was necessary to gain weight for those scenes because he didn’t want the character to have a chiseled face,” she said.

“Since I have a high-metabolism, I knew this was going to be a task for me. I knew I had to increase my appetite and calorie intake, so I completely stopped working out, even yoga! I used to have poori-halwa-chana as breakfast and sweets after every meal. Though I enjoyed initially, later I had to force myself to eat as I had lost interest in food. In fact, when I used to not feel hungry, I used to eat a cheese slice,” she added.

Also read | Neelima Azeem on divorce from Pankaj Kapur when Shahid Kapoor was 3.5 years old: ‘I didn’t decide to separate, he moved on’



Mimi narrates the story of a young aspiring actress who is a dancer in Mandawa and how she ends up being a surrogate for a couple. The film is directed by Laxman Utekar.



During a live session on Helo app, the actress opened up about working in Mimi. Talking about the film, she said: “Mimi is the only film which I said yes after hearing the idea but not the script. When I heard the script later, I realised the role has a lot to offer to me as an actor.”

Meanwhile, Utekar has shared that Mimi is almost complete, with some shoot left, which might lead to delay in release of the movie.

Follow @htshowbiz for more

tags

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Govt to create Rs 1 lakh crore Agri-Infrastructure Fund for marginalised farmers: Sitharaman
May 16, 2020 01:03 IST
Rahul Gandhi jabs NITI Aayog over Covid-19 ‘prediction’; gets a prompt rebuttal
May 15, 2020 23:19 IST
HT Exclusive: Nudged by Ajit Doval, Myanmar army hands over 22 northeast insurgents
May 16, 2020 13:46 IST
Delhi’s Covid-19 death toll rises to123, city reports 425 fresh cases taking tally to 8,895
May 15, 2020 19:02 IST

latest news

Kumble’s ICC panel says no saliva, sweat okay to shine ball
May 18, 2020 21:48 IST
No new case in Panchkula for three days, only two active cases
May 18, 2020 21:43 IST
J&K admn notifies domicile rules for jobs, other privileges
May 18, 2020 21:43 IST
One-month-old girl from Kalyan tests positive
May 18, 2020 21:32 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.