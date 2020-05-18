Kriti Sanon on gaining weight for Mimi: ‘I had to force myself to eat as I had lost interest in food’

Kriti Sanon said that putting on weight for her role in Mimi was difficult for her.

Kriti Sanon found gaining weight for her role in Mimi tough, and says she had to force herself to eat as she had lost interest in food. The actor gained 15 kilos for Mimi.

“We had to shoot the pregnancy scenes and Laxman sir was very clear that it was necessary to gain weight for those scenes because he didn’t want the character to have a chiseled face,” she said.

“Since I have a high-metabolism, I knew this was going to be a task for me. I knew I had to increase my appetite and calorie intake, so I completely stopped working out, even yoga! I used to have poori-halwa-chana as breakfast and sweets after every meal. Though I enjoyed initially, later I had to force myself to eat as I had lost interest in food. In fact, when I used to not feel hungry, I used to eat a cheese slice,” she added.

Mimi narrates the story of a young aspiring actress who is a dancer in Mandawa and how she ends up being a surrogate for a couple. The film is directed by Laxman Utekar.

During a live session on Helo app, the actress opened up about working in Mimi. Talking about the film, she said: “Mimi is the only film which I said yes after hearing the idea but not the script. When I heard the script later, I realised the role has a lot to offer to me as an actor.”

Meanwhile, Utekar has shared that Mimi is almost complete, with some shoot left, which might lead to delay in release of the movie.

