Kriti Sanon on Sushant Singh Rajput case: ‘I pray CBI takes over so it’s investigated without any political agendas’

Actor Kriti Sanon wants the Central Bureau of Investigation to take over investigation in Sushant Singh Rajput death case. Kriti shared an Instagram Story on Thursday, hoping that the CBI takeover would mean that the investigation will be done free of political influence and agendas.

“I pray that the Truth comes out SOON, His family, his friends, fans and all loved ones deserve this closure.. I hope and pray that the CBI takes over the case so it’s investigated without any political agendas, in the TRUE sense, to provide justice to the family!! Its high time his soul rests in peace! #cbiForssR #SushantSinghRaiput,” she said in her note.

Rajput’s father K K Singh had on July 25 lodged a complaint with the Bihar police against his son’s girlfriend and actor Rhea Chakraborty and her family members accusing them of abetting the late actor’s suicide.

The CBI recently took over investigation into the case and re-registered the Patna police FIR related to alleged criminal conspiracy and abetment to suicide against Rhea and her family members.

Soon after Sushant’s death, Kriti had slammed social media stating it to be the “most toxic place.” “It’s strange that the otherwise trolling, gossiping world suddenly wakes up to your niceness and positive side once you are gone..Social media is the FAKEST, most toxic place,” she tweeted. Sanon, who was among the celebrities who attended Rajput’s funeral, was being trolled for not posting a condolence message on social media despite being a close friend of the actor.

“If you haven’t posted RIP or said something publicly, you are considered not to be grieving, when in reality, those are the people grieving for REAL. It seems Social Media is the new ‘Real’ world.. and the Real-world has become ‘Fake’,”she had written.

