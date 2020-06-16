Kriti Sanon pens a heartbreaking post on Sushant Singh Rajput: ‘I wish you hadn’t pushed the ones who loved you away’

Actor Kriti Sanon has finally spoken about the shocking death of Sushant Singh Rajput. She took to Instagram to post a few pictures of them together as well.

She wrote: “Sush.. I knew that your brilliant mind was your best friend and your worst enemy.. but it has broken me completely to know that you had a moment in your life where Dying felt easier or better than Living. I so wish you had people around you to get you pass THAT moment, i wish you hadn’t pushed the ones who loved you away.. i wish i could have fixed that something which was broken inside you..I couldn’t..

I wish so so many things....A part of my heart has gone with you.. and a part will always keep you alive..Never stopped praying for your happiness and never will.”

Sushant and Kriti were rumoured to be dating each other during the making of their film, Raabta. Neither confirmed their relationship and part ways after a while. On Monday, in pouring rain, Kriti was among a few from the film industry to be present for his cremation. While Kriti had not written anything after the news had broken, her sister Nupur had posted a sincere write-up on Instagram. Sharing a picture, she had written: “Nagme hain, shikwe hain, kisse hain, baaten hain.”

In another post, she had blasted trolls for harassing them for not posting anything on social media. She had written: “Everybody has suddenly started talking about mental health on social media since yesterday...and then we have people harassing people who are actually in a state of shock,who are hurt,who are grieving ..by sending them disgusting tweets, msgs, comments for not posting on lnstagram !! ‘You are so heartless’ ‘ek post tak nahi daala’ ‘Tum logo ne ek reaction nahi diya kitne pathar dil ho tum’ These are the comments and msgs we are constantly getting !! Aap ki permission ho toh sukoon se ro sakte hain?? Please??”

Also read: Saif Ali Khan calls Bollywood’s sudden love for Sushant Singh Rajput ‘ultimate hypocrisy’, says ‘that’s an insult to the dead’

Sushant died by suicide on Sunday in his Mumbai home. The Mumbai Police has revealed that the provisional cause of death was asphyxia due to hanging.

Earlier in the day, Sushant’s first girlfriend and his co-star in Pavitra Rishta Ankita Lokhande had visited his flat on Wednesday. On Monday, Sushant’s girlfriend Rhea Chakraborty had been spotted at the Dr RN Cooper Municipal General Hospital , where Sushant’s body had been taken for post mortem.

Follow @htshowbiz for more