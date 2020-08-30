Kriti Sanon pens cryptic post on karma: ‘You receive what you put out’

Kriti Sanon, who has been crusading for ‘justice for Sushant Singh Rajput’, has now put up a cryptic Instagram post about karma. Sharing a picture of an audio book of The Secret playing, she said that the kind of energy one emits is the same kind of energy they will receive in return. She added that someone who oozes negativity might find momentary calm, but they would ‘never eventually be at peace’.

In her post, Kriti wrote, “THINK , BELIEVE , MANIFEST. I believe in energy. The thoughts you think & the words you speak determine what you receive.. If you let out negativity and frustration, it might calm you for that moment, but you’d never eventually be at peace.. In other words, you can’t throw s**t all around and wonder why your life stinks..”

“So think positive and be kind because the energy you emit will bounce back at you ultimately. Make sure you emit what you would like to receive. Some call it the law of attraction. Some call it Karma. #yourecievewhatyouputout #spreadlove #MyMantra #audiobook,” the post added.

Sushant died on June 14. Kriti, who was his close friend and Raabta co-star, has been seeking justice for him. She welcomed the Supreme Court (SC) verdict of a Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) probe into his death, which she had been rallying for. She was also one of the select few from the film industry who attended his funeral.

In a tweet after the SC order earlier this month, Kriti had written that the two months until the decision were ‘extremely restless’ for her, but now, there was a ‘ray of hope’ that the truth will finally come out. “Last 2months have been extremely restless with everything being so blurry. Supreme Court’s order to let the CBI investigate Sushant’s case is a ray of hope that the truth will finally shine. Lets all have faith, stop speculating & let the CBI do their work now! #CBIForSSR,” she wrote on Twitter.

