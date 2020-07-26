Kriti Sanon pens heartbreaking note after watching Sushant Singh Rajput’s Dil Bechara: ‘It’s not seri’

Kriti Sanon has penned a heartbreaking note after watching her late Raabta co-star Sushant Singh Rajput’s final film, Dil Bechara. Refusing to move over his untimely death, she took a reference from the film to share that “Its not seri (it’s not okay).”

She shared a glimpse of the end credits of the film which comprises of several behind the scene and candid pictures of the actor from the making of the film. She wrote, “Its not Seri! And it will never sink in.. This broke my heart..again... In Manny, i saw YOU come alive in so so many moments.. i knew exactly where you had put in a bit of yourself in the character..And as always, your most magical bits were your silences.. those bits where you said nothing and yet u said so much!”

Wishing director Mukesh Chhabra and female lead Sanjana Sanghi for their debut film, she added, “@castingchhabra I know this film will always mean a lot more to you than what we had thought.. you made us feel too many emotions in your first! Wish you and @sanjanasanghi96 a beautiful journey ahead!”

In the film, Sushant’s character Manny and Sanjana Sanghi’s Kizie use the word ‘seri’ to confirm to each other that all’s okay.

Mukesh Chhabra acknowledged her post, saying, “thank you” with several heart emojis. Actors Riteish Deshmukh, Nimrat Kaur, Patralekhaa and designer Manish Malhotra also dropped heart emojis in reaction to the post.

On Sushant’s one month anniversary, Kriti had written a cryptic post on Instagram, hinting at how she has been struggling to deal with the actor’s death. She had written, “And in between a guilty laughter that pretended to move on, Her eyes shed tears of reality and broke all her delusions.”

Dil Bechara is Sushant’s last film that is available for free viewing on Disney+ Hotstar. Sushant was found dead on June 14. He was suffering from depression.

