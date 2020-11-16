Kriti Sanon pens new poem about unleashing the heart: ‘It knows no right, it knows no wrong’

Kriti Sanon has penned yet another powerful poem and shared it on Instagram. The actor has now written about unleashing one’s heart and letting it take the command of life.

Sharing a new picture from her latest photo shoot, she wrote, “For once in life, Unleash your heart, And let it take the lead, Let it twirl you fearlessly, And sweep you off your feet, Listen, as it whispers the song, That made it skip a beat, It knows no right, It knows no wrong, Just loves, hurts, forgives & repeats.”

Kriti will now star alongside Akshay Kumar in Bachchan Pandey. She will kickstart shoot for the action-comedy in Jaisalmer in January. The shoot will continue till March. The film will be directed by Farhad Samji and will also star another female actor.

Kriti had also wrapped up work on her other film, Mimi. She plays a surrogate mother in the film which also stars Pankaj Tripathi. The actor had gained 15 kilos to play the character of a pregnant woman. Talking about doing the film, she had told Hindustan Times in an interview, “I am very happy. But it’s also a bit of a responsibility on your shoulder. I feel I am ready for carrying an entire film, and think so is my audience. Bareilly Ki Barfi (2017) changed things for me. People started looking at me as an actor seriously, they appreciated my performance. It was a big deal for me. When Luka Chuppi did well, I felt my thinking is resonating with the audience. They liked what I liked, and hopefully, that continues!”

Kriti had earlier lauded the Supreme Court verdict directing the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) to investigate the Sushant Singh Rajput’s death case. She had broken her silence on the death of her late co-actor in a few social media posts, questioning the turn of events after his death. She had written in one of her posts, “They fight for you. Then they fight with each other. An unstoppable chaos. And it’s not about YOU anymore. Its about them. Maybe it always was...”

