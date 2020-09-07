Kriti Sanon pens note on having a clear conscience, clarifies there is ‘nothing between the lines’

Kriti Sanon has been penning down her thoughts on Instagram and her latest post is about having a clear conscience. She gave a disclaimer that it was not to be interpreted as a ‘cryptic’ post and was not directed at any specific person.

In her note, Kriti wrote, “You can never please everyone, So don’t even try. As long as you know your truth, As long as your heart is in sync with your conscience, As long as you still like the person you wake up as, And you understand the one you see in the mirror, You’ll find your peace in any storm.”

Sharing the note on Instagram, Kriti wrote in her caption that it was pretty straightforward and that ‘there is actually NOTHING between the lines’. She wrote, “#MyMantra. Just... P.S. : This is not a “cryptic” post! It isn’t For or Against anyone! Sometimes things are just that simple.. Sometimes there is actually NOTHING between the lines! I write because i like penning my thoughts or poetic ideas. What You interpret actually depends on YOU, and not ME.”

Just a few days ago, Kriti had put up an Instagram post about karma. She said that the kind of energy one emits is the same kind of energy they will receive in return and that someone who oozes negativity might find momentary calm, but they would ‘never eventually be at peace’.

Kriti has been seeking justice for her close friend and Raabta co-star, Kriti Sanon. She welcomed the Supreme Court verdict of a Central Bureau of Investigation probe into his death, which she had been rallying for. She said that the last two months had been ‘blurry’ for her and called the ruling ‘a ray of hope that the truth will finally shine’.

Sushant died on June 14. While the Mumbai Police ruled it a suicide, his family suspects that it ‘could be murder’. They have filed a case against his girlfriend, Rhea Chakraborty, accusing her of controlling his life with an iron fist and misappropriating his finances.

