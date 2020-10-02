Kriti Sanon pens powerful poem about overcoming failure and coming back stronger, says ‘that’s me’

In the last few weeks, Kriti Sanon has been sharing her musings on social media. On Friday, she penned a new poem overcoming failure and coming back stronger, and said that it epitomises what she is all about. She also shared a gorgeous black-and-white photo of herself.

“Her scars made her beautiful, Her cracks made her strong, She couldn’t be burnt, Or broken anymore, Cause she owned the fire, She’d become the storm,” Kriti’s poem read. In her caption, she wrote, “Every time she’s fallen down, she’s gotten up stronger! That’s me. #BeMyPoetry #JustScribbling.”

Last month, Kriti shared a cryptic note which seemed to be about how the fight to get justice for Sushant Singh Rajput has been sidetracked. “They fight for you. Then they fight with each other. An unstoppable chaos. And it’s not about YOU anymore. It’s about them. Maybe it always was,” she wrote, as if addressing the late actor.

Before that, Kriti wrote a note about being true to one’s heart. She added a disclaimer that it was not a ‘cryptic’ post and that there was ‘actually nothing between the lines’. She wrote, “You can never please everyone, So don’t even try. As long as you know your truth, As long as your heart is in sync with your conscience, As long as you still like the person you wake up as, And you understand the one you see in the mirror, You’ll find your peace in any storm.”

Kriti’s caption read, “#MyMantra. Just... P.S. : This is not a “cryptic” post! It isn’t For or Against anyone! Sometimes things are just that simple.. Sometimes there is actually NOTHING between the lines! I write because i like penning my thoughts or poetic ideas. What You interpret actually depends on YOU, and not ME.”

On the work front, Kriti was last seen in Ashutosh Gowariker’s historical drama Panipat, alongside Arjun Kapoor and Sanjay Dutt. She will be seen next in Laxman Utekar’s Mimi as a surrogate mother. The film has less than a week of shooting left, but is on hold till the Covid-19 pandemic eases.

Kriti also has Bachchan Pandey in the pipeline. She will star opposite her Housefull 4 co-star Akshay Kumar in the film. While it is scheduled for a January 2021 release, it is likely to get delayed due to the pandemic.

