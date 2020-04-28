Kriti Sanon recites heartbreaking poem on domestic violence, says she wrote it after learning of her domestic help’s story. Watch

Kriti Sanon has a budding poet inside of her and she often pens her thoughts when she gets time. The actor, however, is not new to writing and has shared a tragic poem on the subject of domestic violence. It was written by her in class 11 after listening to her house help’s confession of suffering at the hands of her husband.

The poem, titled Abused, begins with the victim describing an incident of domestic violence in extreme detail. It opens with: “As the sun sets spreading blood all over the sky, my heart starts sinking once again, sweat goes down my neck strikes. Feet steady at the door, he’s gonna be late. Wait I can hear him come, the sound is not a stranger. I can hear the doorknob, I can smell the danger. The odour tells me he’s drunk again, full of frustration, ready to deliver some pain.”

She recites, “He throws me down like an insane, another mark he has left on my body” and goes on to add “my sobbing acts like music and lulls him to sleep.”

Kriti added she would like to change the poem’s original ending with “I cannot control my life”. She says a victim can always make an effort to deal with such a situation.

She also shared the helpline numbers and where the victims of domestic violence can report. She wrote, “Stand up for yourself & REPORT..because Its NOT OKAY! It breaks my heart to read that the domestic violence cases have almost doubled up during the lockdown period! About 700 cases alone in Punjab! And these are just the ones Registered! Imagine how many are not reported!” She ended the note saying, “ONLY YOU can control your life.. so stand up for yourself! Its NOT OK for anyone to physically hurt you.. no matter what the reason is! ITS NOT OK!”

Kriti had earlier shared a video where she is seen reciting one of her poems. The 29-year-old actor started the video by addressing how the self-isolation time has given everyone an opportunity to do things they always wanted. She says, “Well, I feel that this quarantined time has given all of us a lot of time to do all the things we didn’t have the time for.” The Lukka Chuppi actor further said that the self-distancing time has got her “back to writing poetry” and it is after a very long time she has “written something in Hindi.”

“Thham jaa, Theher jaa..We’ve been running too fast.. It almost feels like we needed to PAUSE.. We MUST!” she captioned the post. The poem recited by the Panipat actor was throwing light on the fact of slowing down a little bit in this fast-paced world.

Recently, Alia Bhatt also shared a self-written poem on the occasion of Earth Day.

