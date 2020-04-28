Sections
Home / Bollywood / Kriti Sanon recites heartbreaking poem on domestic violence, says she wrote it after learning of her domestic help’s story. Watch

Kriti Sanon recites heartbreaking poem on domestic violence, says she wrote it after learning of her domestic help’s story. Watch

Kriti Sanon has shared a powerful poem titled Abused on domestic violence, which she wrote during her school days.

Updated: Apr 28, 2020 15:28 IST

By HT Correspondent, Hindustan Times New Delhi

Kriti Sanon has shared a poem on domestic violence.

Kriti Sanon has a budding poet inside of her and she often pens her thoughts when she gets time. The actor, however, is not new to writing and has shared a tragic poem on the subject of domestic violence. It was written by her in class 11 after listening to her house help’s confession of suffering at the hands of her husband.

The poem, titled Abused, begins with the victim describing an incident of domestic violence in extreme detail. It opens with: “As the sun sets spreading blood all over the sky, my heart starts sinking once again, sweat goes down my neck strikes. Feet steady at the door, he’s gonna be late. Wait I can hear him come, the sound is not a stranger. I can hear the doorknob, I can smell the danger. The odour tells me he’s drunk again, full of frustration, ready to deliver some pain.”

 

She recites, “He throws me down like an insane, another mark he has left on my body” and goes on to add “my sobbing acts like music and lulls him to sleep.”



Kriti added she would like to change the poem’s original ending with “I cannot control my life”. She says a victim can always make an effort to deal with such a situation.

She also shared the helpline numbers and where the victims of domestic violence can report. She wrote, “Stand up for yourself & REPORT..because Its NOT OKAY! It breaks my heart to read that the domestic violence cases have almost doubled up during the lockdown period! About 700 cases alone in Punjab! And these are just the ones Registered! Imagine how many are not reported!” She ended the note saying, “ONLY YOU can control your life.. so stand up for yourself! Its NOT OK for anyone to physically hurt you.. no matter what the reason is! ITS NOT OK!”

Also read: Baahubali 2 turns 3: As Prabhas celebrates ‘biggest film of his life’, here are 8 fun facts of SS Rajamouli blockbuster

Kriti had earlier shared a video where she is seen reciting one of her poems. The 29-year-old actor started the video by addressing how the self-isolation time has given everyone an opportunity to do things they always wanted. She says, “Well, I feel that this quarantined time has given all of us a lot of time to do all the things we didn’t have the time for.” The Lukka Chuppi actor further said that the self-distancing time has got her “back to writing poetry” and it is after a very long time she has “written something in Hindi.”

Also read: Shweta Tiwari, Sharad Malhotra, Debina Bonnerjee take the hit me challenge, get slammed for promoting domestic violence

“Thham jaa, Theher jaa..We’ve been running too fast.. It almost feels like we needed to PAUSE.. We MUST!” she captioned the post. The poem recited by the Panipat actor was throwing light on the fact of slowing down a little bit in this fast-paced world.

Recently, Alia Bhatt also shared a self-written poem on the occasion of Earth Day.

Follow @htshowbiz for more

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

‘Sensationalising facts’: Sitharaman slams Rahul Gandhi for RBI list tweet
Apr 29, 2020 10:59 IST
Kejriwal shares ‘happy’ news, says only 3 of 529 media persons Covid-19 positive in Delhi
Apr 29, 2020 11:02 IST
Virus may keep coming back every year: Experts
Apr 29, 2020 04:56 IST
Woman with £2,500 Covid-19 kit won’t donate to healthcare workers: Report
Apr 29, 2020 11:01 IST

latest news

Had more talent than Sehwag, but not brain: Akhtar on Pakistan batter
Apr 29, 2020 11:20 IST
Amid Covid-19 lockdown, family forced to carry asthma patient on handcart; declared dead on arrival
Apr 29, 2020 11:17 IST
19 more Covid-19 cases in Rajasthan, state tally reaches 2,383
Apr 29, 2020 11:16 IST
Five more Hazur Sahib pilgrims test positive for Covid-19 in Punjab
Apr 29, 2020 11:26 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.