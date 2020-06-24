Kriti Sanon’s Mimi won’t go to floors anytime soon, says director Lakshman Utekar

Bollywood actor Kriti Sanon was excited to begin shooting for her ambitious project Mimi when the lockdown was announced in March in the wake of coronavirus pandemic. Three months later, the director of the film suggests that she may have to wait a little longer. Though the Maharashtra government has issued guidelines and, in effect, allowed shootings in a statement released on May 31 itself, director Lakshman Utekar he does not want to go to sets in hurry, due to safety concerns.

Lakshman told Mid Day in an interview, “We have close to five days’ shoot left, including the filming of a song and some scenes. But we don’t plan to resume shoot anytime soon. The number of COVID-19 cases in Maharashtra is increasing with every passing day. Unless that comes under control, I don’t want to call my team on the set.”

Portions of the film have already been shot and the director had recently told PTI, “We have one introductory song left to be shot with Kriti. We have actors from the UK as part of the song and we won’t be able to shoot the song till the time the international flights are inactive.”

Kriti put on 15 kilos to play a pregnant woman in Laxman Utekar’s Mimi, said that gaining weight was quite challenging for her. About gaining weight for her role, Kriti had recently told IANS, “We had to shoot the pregnancy scenes and Laxman sir was very clear that it was necessary to gain weight for those scenes because he didn’t want the character to have a chiseled face. “Since I have a high-metabolism, I knew this was going to be a task for me. I knew I had to increase my appetite and calorie intake, so I completely stopped working out, even yoga! I used to have poori-halwa-chana as breakfast and sweets after every meal. Though I enjoyed initially, later I had to force myself to eat as I had lost interest in food. In fact, when I used to not feel hungry, I used to eat a cheese slice.“

An adaptation of Marathi movie Mala Aai Vhhayachy (2011), Mimi also stars Pankaj Tripathi and Sai Tamhankar. The film narrates the story of a young aspiring actress who is a dancer in Mandawa and how she ends up being a surrogate for a couple.

Mimi was scheduled to hit the theatres in July, but the film will have to be postponed. “We don’t have a clear picture about when we will be able to shoot the song, when the post-production will begin. The release date will be pushed for sure,” Lakshman had said.

