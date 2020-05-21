Kriti Sanon’s sister Nupur chops off actor’s long hair: ‘Have never ever gone this short! I love it’. Watch

Kriti Sanon finally bid goodbye to her long hair as to her younger sister, Nupur Sanon gave her a haircut amid lockdown. The Housefull 4 actor shared a video proof of her at-home salon session on Instagram.

Sharing the video, Kriti wrote, “Baal baal bach gaye...Watch it till the end to see for yourself! Have never ever gone this short! And I Love It!!! Thank you @nupursanon for such a refreshing cut. P.S. You did scare me with your goofy wicked smile and the fact that u were constantly moving your booty on the punjabi tracks while you had my precious tresses in your hand!#LockdownWithTheSanonSisters #TheSanonSisters.”

Nupur was quick to comment, “Behen hai isliye jaane diya...bhai hota toh (You were my sister so I let it go...but if it had been a brother),” along with several scissors emojis.

When a RJ praised Nupur for having multiple career options, Kriti replied, “How about being an actor and ur own hairstylist and singing your own songs—- anyways we might need to have limited people on set.” Kriti’s fans also gave their nod of approval to her new haircut. A fan wrote, “Looking damnn beautiful.” Another wrote, “The short hair look sooo cute!!”

Also read: Sonam Kapoor’s DIY Batman costume is a hit, actor thanks mom: ‘You really let me express myself’

Kriti recently urged producers to clear the dues of the crew of TV shows amid the Covid-19 induced lockdown. She shared a video on Instagram in which an elderly person, who claims to be a technician on the sets of the TV serial Hamari Bahu Silk, alleged non-payment of dues by the producers. The actor mentioned that she knew about this “incident” because a friend of her was a part of the daily soap. She also appealed to the Cine and TV Artistes’ Association (CINTAA) to look into the matter.

Meanwhile, Kriti has been trying to do some cooking during the ongoing lockdown. Earlier in the day, the actor shared a video of a Burmese dish, ‘khow suey’, prepared by her. “KHOW SUEY, In KHAU GALI, For MAHA KHAAUU People, Some #KriticalCooking by Me...” the actor captioned her video.

Follow @htshowbiz for more