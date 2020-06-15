Kriti Sanon’s sister Nupur mourns Sushant Singh Rajput’s death, slams trolls: ‘Permission ho toh sukoon se ro sakte hain?’

Nupur Sanon, the younger sister of Sushant Singh Rajput’s Raabta co-star and close friend Kriti Sanon, remembered the late actor with an emotional Instagram post. She quoted the lyrics of the song Yaadein as she shared a picture with him: “Nagme hai, shikwe hai, kisse hai, baatein hai…”

Sushant was found dead at his Mumbai residence on Sunday. The police said that it was a case of death by suicide and no note has been found yet.

In another Instagram post, Nupur said that the news of Sushant’s death has triggered a conversation on mental health, but at the same time, there is a section of people ‘harassing’ those who were grieving for not sharing tributes on Instagram. She slammed the trolls for their ‘disgusting tweets, messages and comments’.

Also read: Actor Sushant Singh Rajput, 34, found dead at Mumbai home

“Everybody has suddenly started talking about mental health on social media since yesterday...and then we have people harassing people who are actually in a state of shock,who are hurt,who are grieving ..by sending them disgusting tweets, msgs, comments for not posting on lnstagram !! ‘You are so heartless’ ‘ek post tak nahi daala’ ‘Tum logo ne ek reaction nahi diya kitne pathar dil ho tum’ These are the comments and msgs we are constantly getting !! Aap ki permission ho toh sukoon se ro sakte hain?? Please??” she wrote.

Homi Adajania, who co-produced Raabta, also paid a heartfelt tribute to Sushant. Sharing a video of the two of them on a bike, he wrote, “What happens to us? We’ll never know. They’ll never tell us. Remember the good times I guess. RIP #sushantsinghrajput Hope you find your peace.”

After a successful innings on television, Sushant made his Bollywood debut in 2013 with Kai Po Che. He had acted in films such as Detective Byomkesh Bakshy!, Shuddh Desi Romance, MS Dhoni: The Untold Story and Sonchiriya.

If you need support or know someone who does, please reach out to your nearest mental health specialist. Helplines: Aasra: 022 2754 6669; Sneha India Foundation: +914424640050 and Sanjivini: 011-24311918

Follow @htshowbiz for more