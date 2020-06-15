Sections
Home / Bollywood / Kriti Sanon’s sister Nupur mourns Sushant Singh Rajput’s death, slams trolls: ‘Permission ho toh sukoon se ro sakte hain?’

Kriti Sanon’s sister Nupur mourns Sushant Singh Rajput’s death, slams trolls: ‘Permission ho toh sukoon se ro sakte hain?’

Nupur Sanon remembered Sushant Singh Rajput with a heartfelt Instagram post. At the same time, she hit out at those shaming her for not putting out a post earlier.

Updated: Jun 15, 2020 13:25 IST

By HT Entertainment Desk,

Nupur Sanon remembered Sushant Singh Rajput with an emotional post.

Nupur Sanon, the younger sister of Sushant Singh Rajput’s Raabta co-star and close friend Kriti Sanon, remembered the late actor with an emotional Instagram post. She quoted the lyrics of the song Yaadein as she shared a picture with him: “Nagme hai, shikwe hai, kisse hai, baatein hai…”

Sushant was found dead at his Mumbai residence on Sunday. The police said that it was a case of death by suicide and no note has been found yet.

In another Instagram post, Nupur said that the news of Sushant’s death has triggered a conversation on mental health, but at the same time, there is a section of people ‘harassing’ those who were grieving for not sharing tributes on Instagram. She slammed the trolls for their ‘disgusting tweets, messages and comments’.

Also read: Actor Sushant Singh Rajput, 34, found dead at Mumbai home



“Everybody has suddenly started talking about mental health on social media since yesterday...and then we have people harassing people who are actually in a state of shock,who are hurt,who are grieving ..by sending them disgusting tweets, msgs, comments for not posting on lnstagram !! ‘You are so heartless’ ‘ek post tak nahi daala’ ‘Tum logo ne ek reaction nahi diya kitne pathar dil ho tum’ These are the comments and msgs we are constantly getting !! Aap ki permission ho toh sukoon se ro sakte hain?? Please??” she wrote.



 

 

Homi Adajania, who co-produced Raabta, also paid a heartfelt tribute to Sushant. Sharing a video of the two of them on a bike, he wrote, “What happens to us? We’ll never know. They’ll never tell us. Remember the good times I guess. RIP #sushantsinghrajput Hope you find your peace.”

After a successful innings on television, Sushant made his Bollywood debut in 2013 with Kai Po Che. He had acted in films such as Detective Byomkesh Bakshy!, Shuddh Desi Romance, MS Dhoni: The Untold Story and Sonchiriya.

If you need support or know someone who does, please reach out to your nearest mental health specialist. Helplines: Aasra: 022 2754 6669; Sneha India Foundation: +914424640050 and Sanjivini: 011-24311918

Follow @htshowbiz for more

tags

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Govt to create Rs 1 lakh crore Agri-Infrastructure Fund for marginalised farmers: Sitharaman
May 16, 2020 01:03 IST
Rahul Gandhi jabs NITI Aayog over Covid-19 ‘prediction’; gets a prompt rebuttal
May 15, 2020 23:19 IST
HT Exclusive: Nudged by Ajit Doval, Myanmar army hands over 22 northeast insurgents
May 16, 2020 13:46 IST
Delhi’s Covid-19 death toll rises to123, city reports 425 fresh cases taking tally to 8,895
May 15, 2020 19:02 IST

latest news

From crowded tubes to pedal power, London’s Covid-19 transport challenge
Jun 15, 2020 14:04 IST
Shekhar Kapur says Sushant Singh Rajput would weep on his shoulder
Jun 15, 2020 14:04 IST
Manipur Class 10th Result 2020: Reshmi Nandeibam tops HSLC exam, check important details
Jun 15, 2020 14:01 IST
PM Modi dials Haryana home minister Anil Vij, enquires about his well-being
Jun 15, 2020 14:01 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.