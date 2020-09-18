Kriti Sanon says ‘It is not about you anymore, it is about Them’ in cryptic note, Alia Bhatt and Varun Dhawan react

Kriti Sanon has penned a cryptic note hinting at the current scenario where the debate around the death of actor Sushant Singh Rajput has shifted to other people who were once fighting to get justice for the late actor. The actor said that maybe the chaos was all about those people and not about the actor.

As if addressing to late Sushant, Kriti wrote on Instagram late Thursday, “They fight for you. Then they fight with each other. An unstoppable chaos. And it’s not about YOU anymore. Its about them. Maybe it always was...”

The post was liked by more than 400000 people including Alia Bhatt, Varun Dhawan, Radhika Madan, Preity Zinta, Arjun Kapoor and Mukesh Chhabra in just a few hours. Many of her followers agreed with the actor, one of them wrote, “So true! Justice for SSR is lost in between the media, the politicians and the so called feminists.” Another pointed out the current news and wrote, “Not a fan...But yes it’s not about sushi bhai anymore...It’s only about drugs and Kangana now.”

Many other celebrities have also raised concern about how Sushant has been forgotten in all the chaos which followed the death of the actor on June 14. Recently, Sushant’s Sonchiriya co-star Manoj Bajpayee had told Bollywood Hungama in an interview, “Whatever is happening, I doubt anyone is mourning him. Because every hour, the topic of debate is changing. And it’s sad, it’s very sad, whatever I have seen in the last couple of months. Right now, no matter what I say, my words will be interpreted as something else. There are so many vested interests, everyone will take my statement however they want. So where is Sushant in all this? I still cannot believe that he is not there anymore. The heartbreak me, Shekhar Kapoor, his family have felt, we still cannot believe it. Whatever is happening is pathetic. I think we have all left Sushant behind in all this.”

Also read: Amitabh Bachchan says 17 hours of KBC shoot is ‘substantial and rewarding’ for his body that suffers post Covid syndrome

Actor Kamya Panjabi had also written on Twitter about the change in focus from Sushant to other topics. She had tweeted, “It all started wit #JusticeForSSR then ‘Justice4kangana’ now ‘justice4ravikishan’ kal koi aur hoga parso koi aur phir koi aur..wer is Ssr in all this? (someone else will be there tomorrow and then someone else some other day) Who is gutter n who had a fall out wit johar,who all did drugs n who is gettin da Y security, inn sab meh wer is ssr? Socho socho .”

Follow @htshowbiz for more