Home / Bollywood / Kriti Sanon says it will be ‘really hard to watch’ Sushant Singh Rajput’s last film Dil Bechara

Kriti Sanon says it will be ‘really hard to watch’ Sushant Singh Rajput’s last film Dil Bechara

Sushant Singh Rajput’s close friend Kriti Sanon said that it will be ‘really hard’ to watch Dil Bechara

Updated: Jul 06, 2020 21:06 IST

By HT Entertainment Desk, Hindustan Times New Delhi

Kriti Sanon said that it will be tough to watch Dil Bechara.

Late actor Sushant Singh Rajput’s close friend and actor Kriti Sanon said that it will be extremely difficult for her to watch his final film, Dil Bechara. However, she said that she would not miss it. Sharing the trailer of Dil Bechara on her Instagram account, she wrote, “#DilBechara. Its gonna be really hard to watch this one.. but how can i not!! #Sush @castingchhabra @sanjanasanghi96.”

Many, including actors Siddhant Chaturvedi and Varun Sharma, dropped heart emojis on the post. “Yep.. That’s true.. We cannot watch without him,” one Instagram user wrote. “I really miss him,” another commented. Lots of fans also asked her to ‘stay strong’.

 

Sushant died on June 14, before Dil Bechara could release. His co-star Sanjana Sanghi, who is making her debut as a lead actor with the film, penned a heartfelt note for him, thanking him for his love and their fun memories.



In an Instagram post, Sanjana wrote, “Here’s presenting to you, our labour of love. The #DilBecharaTrailer is out NOW. He was the one who healed her, and took away her pain by celebrating each and every little moment that mattered.”

“We miss you so much, Sushant. Thank you, for all your love, the memories, the laughter and films,” she added.

Also read: Kartik Aaryan lauds ‘rockstar policeman’ who sang Tera Yaar Hoon Main, watch viral video

Dil Bechara, the official Hindi adaptation of John Green’s young-adult novel The Fault In Our Stars, is the story of two young cancer survivors Kizzie Basu and Immanuel Rajkumar Jr aka Manny who meet at a support group and find love. The film also features Swastika Mukherjee and Subbalakshmi in supporting roles, while Saif Ali Khan will be seen in a special appearance. It will release on Disney+ Hotstar on July 24.

Mukesh Chhabra, who is making his directorial debut with Dil Bechara, also wrote an emotional note. He said that he had ‘mixed emotions’ and urged people to watch the film with their loved ones. “Presenting to you our dream and the dream of my brother Sushant, who will live on in me till my last breath. The trailer of my debut film #DilBechara,” he wrote on Twitter.

