Kriti Sanon, Swara Bhasker slam BJP MLA for saying instilling ‘sanskaar’ in daughters can prevent rapes: ‘So messed up’

Actors Kriti Sanon, Swara Bhasker and Pooja Bedi have slammed Surendra Singh, BJP MLA from the Bairia constituency in Uttar Pradesh’s Ballia, who is facing flak for his remark that rapes can be stopped if parents inculcate good values in their daughters. The actors said that his mindset needs to change.

“Teach daughters how to not get raped??? Can he hear himself talk? THIS is the MINDSET that needs to change! Its so messed up! Why can’t they give some sanskaar to their sons???,” Kriti wrote on Twitter.

Swara shared an old video of Surendra Singh’s comments on the Unnao rape and called him a ‘rape defender’. “Yeh ghatiya aadmi purana paapi hai (This disgusting man is an old sinner). #rapedefender BJP MLA Surendra Singh,” she wrote.

Pooja tweeted that the BJP needs to cleanse itself of ‘patriarchal lunatics’ like Surendra Singh. “These are the kind of MORONS & patriarchal lunatics that the @BJP4India has in its folds. Time for a colon cleansing for the ruling party.. dont u think?” she wrote.

Also read: Twinkle Khanna gets ready for a cook-off, shares proof of son Aarav being a superior chef. See pic

On Saturday, Surendra Singh was asked during a press meet about the alarming number of rapes in Uttar Pradesh. The gang-rapes and death of two Dalit women in Uttar Pradesh’s Hathras and Balrampur districts within a week have shaken the entire country.

“I am a teacher. Even if the government stands with the sword, such incidents wouldn’t stop. Such incidents will stop when parents give sanskaar to their daughters and inculcate (good) values in them,” he said.

“The way it is the duty of the government to give protection, likewise, it is the duty of the family and parents to inculcate sanskaar in their children. The parents should teach them polite behaviour. The combination of sanskaar and government can make the country beautiful. There is no other way out,” he added.

Follow @htshowbiz for more