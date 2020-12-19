Kriti Sanon tests negative for Covid-19, Abhishek Bachchan says ‘wonderful’

Kriti Sanon has tested negative for Covid-19. She took to Twitter to share the happy news and thanked everyone for sending her warm wishes and love.

“Happy to inform everyone that i have finally tested Negative for COVID-19! A big thank you to @mybmc officials, respected Assistant commissioner @mybmcwardKW Mr. Vishwas Mote and my doctor for all the help & assistance. And thank you all for the warm wishes and the love,” she wrote.

Abhishek Bachchan, who also battled Covid-19 earlier this year, commented that it was ‘wonderful’ news. Fans also expressed their relief. “Very happy for you. Take care. Be safe,” one wrote. “Best news of the day Kriti TC BAE,” another commented.

Earlier this month, Kriti announced in an Instagram post that she was diagnosed with Covid-19 and was in home quarantine. She assured her fans and well-wishers that there was no cause for alarm as she was ‘feeling fine’.

“I’d like to inform everyone that I have tested positive for Covid-19. There’s absolutely nothing to worry as I’m feeling fine and have quarantined myself as per BMC and my doctor’s advice. So I’m gonna ride this tide, rest it out and resume work soon. Till then, I’m reading all the warm wishes and they seem to be working. Be safe guys, the pandemic hasn’t gone yet,” she had written.

Also read: Kareena Kapoor says ‘famous personality’ confronted her about naming son Taimur, hours after his birth; left her in tears

Kriti, whose last major release was Ashutosh Gowariker’s Panipat, will be seen next in Laxman Utekar’s Mimi. She plays a young aspiring actor from Mandawa who ends up being a surrogate for a couple and had put on 15 kilos for the role.

In an interview with Bollywood Hungama, Kriti had said that many of her fans have been requesting her to retain the look. “It’s really funny that my fans have started calling me chubby Sanon. It’s too funny. It’s really cute and I like the nickname also,” she had said.

Follow @htshowbiz for more