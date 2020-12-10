Sections
E-Paper Games
Home / Bollywood / Kriti Sanon watches Sushant Singh Rajput’s Raabta in quarantine: ‘Shiv and Saira after ages’

Kriti Sanon watches Sushant Singh Rajput’s Raabta in quarantine: ‘Shiv and Saira after ages’

Actor Kriti Sanon, who had revealed on Wednesday that she had tested positive to Covid-19, shared a picture from her time in quarantine as she watched her old film with late Sushant Singh Rajput, Raabta.

Updated: Dec 10, 2020, 08:01 IST

By HT Entertainment Desk, Hindustan Times New Delhi

Kriti Sanon and late Sushant Singh Rajput were rumoured to being in a relationship during the making of Raabta.

Actor Kriti Sanon, who announced on Wednesday that she had tested positive to novel coronavirus, shared a glimpse of her film Raabta with late Sushant Singh Rajput that she watched while being in quarantine.

Kriti and Sushant were rumoured to being in a relationship during the making of this film. They were said to have broken up later.

Sharing a picture as her Instagram Stories, Kriti wrote: ‘Shiv and Saira after agessss! Just...’ The picture from the film showed Kriti and Sushant in a conversation.

Kriti Sanon’s latest post.

On Wednesday, Kriti had announced that she had contracted the virus and would remain in isolation. She added there was no reason for worry. Kriti wrote in her note: “I’d like to inform everyone that I have tested positive for Covid-19. There’s absolutely nothing to worry as I’m feeling fine and have quarantined myself as per BMC and my doctor’s advice. So I’m gonna ride this tide, rest it out and resume work soon. Till then, I’m reading all the warm wishes and they seem to be working. Be safe guys, the pandemic hasn’t gone yet!”

Before Kriti, a number of Bollywood stars have tested positive to the virus and most of them have recovered too. Names include Amitabh Bachchan and his family members including Abhishek Bachchan, Aishwarya Rai, and granddaughter Aaradhya Bachchan; actor and fitness enthusiast Malaika Arora, actor Arjun Kapoor, Jug Jug Jeeyo team members Neetu Kapoor, Maneish Paul and Varun Dhawan, actor Tamannaah Bhatia, actor and politician Sunny Deol, Malayalam actor Prithviraj Sukumaran, TV actor Sara Khan, actor Genelia Deshmukh, Baahubali director SS Rajamouli and his family.

Also read: Antim first look: Salman Khan plays a Sikh man in first film with brother-in-law Aayush Sharma. Watch video

In the days and months following the untimely and shocking death of Sushant in June this year, Kriti had occasionally posted notes in memory of the time spent with the late actor. In one such post at the time of the release of Sushant’s last film Dil Bechara, she had written: “Its not Seri! And it will never sink in.. This broke my heart..again.. In Manny, i saw YOU come alive in so so many moments.. i knew exactly where you had put in a bit of yourself in the character..And as always, your most magical bits were your silences.. those bits where you said nothing and yet u said so much! @castingchhabra I know this film will always mean a lot more to you than what we had thought.. you made us feel too many emotions in your first! Wish you and @sanjanasanghi96 a beautiful journey ahead!”

Follow @htshowbiz for more

tags

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

PM Modi to lay foundation of new Parliament building: All you need to know
Dec 10, 2020 07:59 IST
Farmers’ protest to intensify ahead of Dec 14; Stalemate continues as talks fail
Dec 10, 2020 07:59 IST
India may wait for UK nod before Oxford vaccine call
Dec 10, 2020 01:56 IST
Covid-19: What you need to know today
Dec 10, 2020 07:11 IST

latest news

Kajal Aggarwal wishes dad on his birthday with unseen wedding pics
Dec 10, 2020 08:40 IST
Assam: Voting for 2nd phase of Bodoland Territorial Council election starts
Dec 10, 2020 08:39 IST
Data India seeks from vaccine-makers; Canada’s nod to Pfizer | 10 points
Dec 10, 2020 08:33 IST
Spain to provide tax-free Covid-19 vaccines and tests
Dec 10, 2020 08:28 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.