Krushna Abhishek on nepotism debate:So what if I’m Govinda’s nephew, he doesn’t work in place of me, I’ve to struggle for myself

The film industry clearly stands divided once again as the nepotism debates rages on. But for someone like Krushna Abhishek, who is also actor Govinda’s nephew, all these discussions are rather unfounded.

“That’s because everyone has to struggle on their own. Yes, I am Govinda’s nephew but Govinda doesn’t work in place of me. Woh nahi aate mere liye kaam karne, mujhe khud kaam karna padta hai. May be Govinda will get me work but after that it’s all about talent . Nepotism has no role in it,” he reasons.

The 37-year-old also opines that family background can never decide the fate of an actor. “It doesn’t matter at all which film family you belong to. I’m from a film family; I should have been in (actor) Varun Dhawan’s position. But I’m struggling on my own. Varun Dhawan’s father is (filmmaker) David Dhawan, but he also probably thinks he should be in some other position. Everyone has their own journey and struggle,” he further explains.

All these discussion only cropped up after the sad passing of actor Sushant Singh Rajput, which saw a spurt in voices calling out the bigwigs of the film industry for creating an uncomfortable climate in the film industry especially for outsiders.

“These people who are talking about such things are people who are at home and not doing any work,” while adding that Rajput’s shocking death was a personal loss for him

“I cried so much when I got the news. He was my friend, we both were a part of dance reality show and I couldn’t bear the news. It is so sad because he was so bright. But I also think that he set a very wrong example by what he did. So many youngsters used to look up at him and his wonderful journey. I hope the youth does not get affected by this. I can only wish that they don’t lose hope about chasing their dreams,” he says.

Follow @htshowbiz for more