Kubbra Sait reacts to Kangana Ranaut getting Y-plus protection: ‘Is it going out of my taxes?’

Actor Kubbra Sait wants to know if her taxes have in any way contributed to Kangana Ranaut’s police protection. In response to a news report announcing that Kangana would receive Y-plus security cover ahead of her visit to Mumbai, Kubbra wrote, “Just checking, is it going out my taxes?”

Kubbra was recently blocked on Twitter by Kangana. She’d reacted to the development by tweeting in shock, “Aiyo! I was silent all along. Not one tweet to her. We are katti and she didn’t even tell me. Told her it’s not personal bro!”

Kangana was accorded Y-plus security by the Union home ministry, as her war of words with Shiv Sena leader Sanjay Raut heated up. After the actor compared Mumbai to Pakistan-occupied Kashmir, Sanjay Raut hit back in an editorial. Addressing the Sushant Singh Rajput death case, Kangana had said she was afraid of living in Mumbai. Her comments were condemned by Sena leader Sanjay Raut, who said that he will not allow her to set foot in Maharashtra. The actor took to Twitter to thank home minister Amit Shah. In a tweet written in Hindi, she said, “This proves that a patriot’s voice cannot be crushed by fascists. I am grateful to Amit Shah, if he wanted, he could have advised me to go to Mumbai after a few days but he respected a daughter of India, protected her pride and self-respect. Jai Hind.”

Actor Swara Bhasker had also commented on the topic, when a Twitter user wrote to her that she should consider getting protection, considering the sustained threats she receives on social media. Swara responded, “Thank uuuuu Nazma but no.. I’d rather that taxpayers money be used for real issues.. like development.. or malnutrition.”

Previously, Kubbra had reported Kangana’s Twitter account, back when it was operated by her team. On August 10, Kubbra had written on Twitter that she would support the suspension of Kangana’s account. “Yah! I would passionately support this suspension. It would be grand if @TwitterIndia sees it too. Today was the only day the handle shared something positive, which is a rarity. But now, enough no?” she’d written. Kangana’s team had responded, sharing a picture of the actor with Kubbra: “Dear @KubbraSait you and Kangana have shared a lot as friends as colleagues which can be called positive, what damage has she done to you that you are campaigning against her freedom of speech? What is bothering you? Or you just want to please a few?”

