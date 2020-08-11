Kubbra Sait says ‘your handle has been toxic’ as Kangana Ranaut’s team asks if she wants to ‘please a few’

Hours after Kubbra Sait lent her support to a Twitter trend against Kangana Ranaut, the Panga star’s team has responded. Kubbra was quick to clarify that she had nothing personal against Kangana.

Mincing no words like the star they represent, Kangana’s team tweeted, “Dear @KubbraSait you and Kangana have shared a lot as friends as colleagues which can be called positive, what damage has she done to you that you are campaigning against her freedom of speech? What is bothering you? Or you just want to please a few ?”

Another tweet said, “Please tell your mafia friends Kangana exposed nepotism, gender bias, pay parity, racism in last 5-6 years without twitter, she started tweeting two days ago, she is one of the leading voices in the nation so what is the point of #SuspendTeamKangana.”

Kubbra replied, “This is not personal at all. Team Kangana Ranaut, your handle has been toxic. I unfollowed & reported you too. What I personally ask from you is this: Be kind. Be responsible. I don’t make things personal & I am pretty positive that you won’t either.”

Earlier in the day, Kubbra had tweeted, “Yah! I would passionately support this suspension. It would be grand if @TwitterIndia sees it too. Today was the only day the handle shared something positive, which is a rarity. But now, enough no? #SuspendTeamKangana.”

Of late, Kangana’s team has been targetting several actors, directors and producers, terming them either the ‘movie mafia’ or ‘chaploos outsiders’. Recently, Kangana tweeted from her team’s account, targetting fellow National Award winner Ayushmann Khurrana and saying, “Chaploos outsiders support mafia only for one reason and the reason is their mediocrity, nobody is threatened by them and they take full advantage of conflicts faced by few like Kangana and SSR by openly denying and mocking them.”

Meanwhile, Kangana had recently opened up about her upcoming directorial venture, Aparajita Ayodhya, and said, “It’s a story of devotion, faith and above all, unity in the country. Ram Rajya is beyond religion and that’s what Aparajita Ayodhya will be about. It’s a very tough screenplay as it travels across 600 years and the Ram Mandir bhoomi pujan will very much be a part of my film.”

