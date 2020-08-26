Kubbra Sait slams derogatory tweet that called Rhea Chakraborty ‘sex bait’

Actor Kubbra Sait has slammed a tweet attacking actor Rhea Chakraborty, who has been accused by Sushant Singh Rajput’s family of having abetted his suicide and siphoning off his funds. Rhea, in a tweet, had identified herself as Sushant’s girlfriend. The case is now being investigated by the CBI, based on Sushant’s father’s FIR against Rhea and a few others.

“Imagine the day you wake up one morning and you realise that the bile you’ve spewed, won’t allow you to look at yourself in the mirror. That would be a horrible day. Be responsible, or don’t use social media,” Kubbra wrote in her response to a tweet by women’s rights activist Madhu Kishwar.

Kubbra wasn’t the only one to slam the tweet. “This woman started Manushi. Was an academic feminist who was an inspiration to so many of us. And, now - she crucifies a woman based on gossip and innuendo, using the worst possible misogynist descriptions - fortune huntress, mafia moll,” another person wrote. “What drives some women to speak ill of other women? Also why do ppl talk so much about an on going investigation-is it because they don’t trust the investigation agencies or are they being just being gossip mongers?” a third person commented.

Earlier this week, a HuffPost report quoted anonymous friends of Rhea as saying that the attacks on the actor are unfair. “They haven’t had a moment to grieve. Has anyone paused to think that here’s a young woman who lost the love of her life? It’s bonkers for us to even process the hysteria that’s unfolding right now. It’s so far from the truth, it shocks the mind,” a friend said.

Sushant’s death is being investigated by the Central Bureau of Investigation. A separate investigation into the allegations of misappropriation of funds against Rhea is being carried out by the Enforcement Directorate. Recent reports suggest that the Narcotics Bureau could enter the picture after a drug angle was recently uncovered in relation to the case.

