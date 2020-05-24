Kuch Kuch Hota Hai fans can’t keep calm as Archana Puran Singh aka Miss Braganza shares message for Anupam Kher’s Malhotra

Archana Puran Singh took Bollywood buffs on a nostalgia trip recently. She got into her character Miss Braganza, the stunning English professor from Kuch Kuch Hota Hai, and recorded a video message for Malhotra, the principal of St Xavier’s College, played by Anupam Kher.

In the video that is being widely shared online by fan clubs, Archana says, “Malhotra! Tumhe kaha tha na lockdown ho jayega. Aur tum apni Miss Braganza se milne nahi aaye. Akele lockdown ho gaye ho. Bhool gaye woh din college ke (Didn’t I tell you there will be a lockdown? And you did not come to see your Miss Braganza. You are in lockdown all by yourself. Have you forgotten those college days)? Malhotra, Miss Braganza is waiting for your call.”

Fans of Kuch Kuch Hota Hai showered love on the video. “Thats truely a happy nostalgia. mam you made my heart smile. keep sharing more..you are delight in this sad times,” one Instagram user wrote. “No one else could match up to u for that role..Miss Braganza,” another wrote, followed by a heart emoji.

Though Archana and Anupam played supporting roles in Karan Johar’s directorial debut, Kuch Kuch Hota Hai (1998), their characters received a lot of love from the audience. The film starred Shah Rukh Khan, Kajol and Rani Mukerji in the lead roles.

Also read: Nawazuddin Siddiqui’s wife Aaliya told him not to write controversial autobiography, says he thought he was being ‘mahan’

Currently, Archana is in self-isolation at her Madh Island bungalow with her family, including husband Parmeet Sethi and sons Aaryamann and Ayushmaan. She has been doing her bit during the coronavirus pandemic by sponsoring ration for those unable to afford the basic necessities. Recently, she shared a post on Instagram, thanking her local ration shop owner Mohan and driver Dinesh for assisting with her efforts.

Archana has also been sharing pictures and videos of her life in lockdown. In her latest Instagram post, she shared a video of her sons Aaryamann and Ayushmaan playing football with their dog.

On the work front, Archana replaced Navjyot Singh Sidhu as a recurring guest on The Kapil Sharma Show. The comedy show has temporarily stopped production, as all shoots are halted right now, owing to the coronavirus-induced nationwide lockdown.

Follow @htshowbiz for more