Kunal Kemmu, daughter Inaaya are busy prepping for International Yoga Day in this cute video

Kunal Kemmu, daughter Inaaya are busy prepping for International Yoga Day in this cute video

Actor Kunal Kemmu posted a video of his yoga practice session with daughter Inaaya Naumi Kemmu. Watch the cute video here.

Updated: Jun 10, 2020 17:19 IST

By HT Entertainment Desk, Hindustan Times New Delhi

Inaaya Kemmu was seen prepping for International Yoga Day with her dad Kunal in new video.

Actor Kunal Kemmu has found the cutest little partner and daughter Inaaya Naumi Kemmu have seriously begun prepping for the International Yoga Day (June 21).

In the video, Kunal and Inaaya sit on the floor; the actor takes a yogic position while he helps his daughter get the pose right. The little girl attempts the pose and does it as well as any two-year-old can. Kunal then instructs her to ‘take a deep breath, close your eyes and say ‘Om’’. Inaaya, looking intently at her dad, copies him and goes ‘Om’ in the sweetest way possible.

Sharing the video, Kunal wrote: “Preparing for world yoga day P.s: both of us were having a bad hair day.”

 



The video had a number of Bollywood celebrities reacting to it; Ishaan Khatter, Neil Nitin Mukesh, Dia Mirza, Tillotama Shome dropped a bunch of emojis. Actor Angira Dhar said, “OH MY GOD” while Maria Goretti wrote: “Oh my god, so so so so adorable ....” Mandana Karimi also said,” Adorable @khemster2.”

Like her cousin Taimur, Inaaya is quite a star herself on Instagram, with her videos turning out to be hits with users. On the occasion of Kunal’s birthday in May this year, Soha had shared a video of Inaaya singing ‘Happy Birthday’ song for her papa on a little pink piano. Shweta Bachchan Nanda had reacted, “Oh my god, she’s the cutest thing.”

In April this year, Kunal had shared a video of him flipping his little girl and she thoroughly enjoying it and saying ‘again’. Another video had Kunal doing crunches with Inaaya helping him. Sharing it, he wrote: “I got the best trainer in the business.”

Sharing yet another picture from their story time sessions, Kunal had written: “The stories you tell me are so much more fun than the ones I read to you.”

