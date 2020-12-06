Sections
E-Paper Games
Home / Bollywood / Kunal Kemmu, daughter Inaaya work together to decorate a Christmas tree, Soha Ali Khan shares pics

Kunal Kemmu, daughter Inaaya work together to decorate a Christmas tree, Soha Ali Khan shares pics

Soha Ali Khan has shared a few pictures of actor husband Kunal Kemmu and their daughter Inaaya Naumi decorating a Christmas tree at home, ahead of the festive season.

Updated: Dec 06, 2020, 11:29 IST

By HT Entertainment Desk, Hindustan Times New Delhi

Inaaya Naumi Kemmu and Kunal Kemmu prep for Christmas.

Soha Ali Khan is in the Christmas spirit already, and the credit goes to her actor husband Kunal Kemmu and their daughter, Inaaya Naumi Kemmu. Soha has shared a glimpse of how Kunal and Inaaya worked together to decorate a Christmas tree at home.

Taking to her Instagram Stories, Soha shared a picture of Kunal and Inaaya putting up tiny decorative items on a the tree. They even put a few gift boxes underneath and added lights. Soha captioned the picture in French, “Et voila (there we are).” She posted another solo picture of the lit-up Christmas tree and captioned it, “Christmas vibes.” She had also shared a picture of Inaaya making an elf portrait, and put an elf hat emoji on the little one’s head.

Kunal Kemmu and daughter Inaaya gear up for Christmas.

Soha and Inaaya often take Inaaya for playdates with her cousin Taimur, son of Soha’s brother Saif Ali Khan and his wife Kareena Kapoor. Talking about how the two bond with each other, Soha had once told The Times of India in an interview, “Inaaya listens to Taimur a lot, she tries to copy whatever he does and wants to be faster than him. As they say, when you have an older sibling, you try and learn faster.”

The two kids had connected via video calls during the lockdown. “Technology has helped them stay in touch with each other. They love chatting over video calls. The conversations are mostly gibberish, and a little about what they are doing at home, “ Kunal had told TOI in another interview.

Also read: Ankita Lokhande revisits memories with Sushant Singh Rajput at Zee Rishtey Awards 2020 tribute. Watch here

Kunal saw two films and one web show release this year. He played a key role in Mohit Suri’s Malang. He was then seen in the comedy film Lootcase, which couldn’t be released in theatres due to coronavirus-induced lockdown and premiered online. He also played the lead in the second season of the web show, Abhay.

Follow @htshowbiz for more

tags

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Farmers’ protests at Delhi borders enter Day 11; city traffic diverted
Dec 06, 2020 10:43 IST
Been only 14 days since first vaccine shot: Anil Vij after testing Covid-19 positive
Dec 06, 2020 11:42 IST
Hyderabad polls analysis offers blueprint for BJP’s future strategy in Telangana
Dec 06, 2020 10:48 IST
16 injured due to cylinder blast in 4-storey Mumbai building, residents evacuated
Dec 06, 2020 11:25 IST

latest news

Here’s how airflow inside car may affect Covid-19 transmission risk decoded
Dec 06, 2020 11:41 IST
Been only 14 days since first vaccine shot: Anil Vij after testing Covid-19 positive
Dec 06, 2020 11:42 IST
Apple iPhone 13 Pro camera rumours: You might want to skip the iPhone 12
Dec 06, 2020 11:42 IST
Covid-19 deepens depression, anxiety among pregnant, postpartum women
Dec 06, 2020 11:34 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.