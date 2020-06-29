Kunal Kemmu demands ‘equal playing field’, fans wonder if it’s about Disney+ Hotstar not inviting him to represent his film

After Vidyut Jammwal, Kunal Kemmu also appears to have voiced his displeasure at being ignored by Disney+ Hotstar, in a cryptic tweet. Kunal’s film Lootcase is part of the seven films that will get a direct-to-digital release on Disney+ Hotstar, however, he was not invited to the live launch event on Monday.

“Izzat aur pyaar maanga nahi kamaya jaata hai. Koi na de toh usse hum chhote nahi hote. Bas maidaan khelne ke liye barabar de do chhalaang hum bhi oonchi laga sakte hai (Respect and love can never be asked for, only earned. If someone doesn’t give it to you, it doesn’t make you small. Just give us an equal playing field, we’ll show you how high we can leap),” he wrote in his tweet. Bhuj, Sadak 2, Laxmmi Bomb, The Big Bull and Dil Bechara are other films that are on the list. The event was joined by Abshishek Bachchan, Alia Bhatt, Akshay Kumar, Ajay Devgn and Varun Dhawan.

Fans were quick to ask if he was talking about being ignored by the streamer.

“It was very unfair of @DisneyplusHSVIP to not have you and Vidyut on their Multiplex announcement event. You too should get a platform to promote your movie Lootcase like other actors. But stay assured that all this will change soon,” read a reply. “I can feel the hurt. @DisneyPlusHS should have atleast called you and @VidyutJammwal for the #BollywoodKiHomeDelivery announcement,” read another.

Earlier on Monday, Vidyut had written in a tweet than seven films have been selected for the release but only five of them got any representation. He said his film Khuda Hafiz did not get an invite. “A BIG announcement for sure!! 7 films scheduled for release but only 5 are deemed worthy of representation. 2 films, receive no invitation or intimation. It’s a long road ahead. THE CYCLE CONTINUES,” he wrote.

After the death of actor Sushant Singh Rajput last week, audiences across the country are fuming at the special treatment doled out to star kids, shunning out newcomers and outsiders.

